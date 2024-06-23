Poems: Of The Ocean, Roses And A River

What the Postcards don’t Tell

San Diego is a beach town. The postcards tell that story well—frothy blue waters, white sand, the surfer boys gliding on waves, the orange sun sinking into the Pacific. There is another story, too. The one that the post cards don’t tell. We are also a river town. Yes, there is a 52-mile-ribbon of blue that gushes down the Volcan Mountains, passing through town to jump into the Pacific. That ribbon of blue is our beautiful San Diego River. The one that the native inhabitants, the Kumeyaay, called the Upside Down River because its waters disappeared in the summer, seeping below the shimmering sand to flow underground. While it is no Nile, Thames, Danube, or Seine, or for that matter, even the Vltava, the San Diego River, is our much loved river, a sacred symbol of life. Away from the hype of the beaches, it is a cool, serene secret tucked among shrubs and trees. Yes, the one that the postcards don’t tell. Running through time for nearly 2000,000 years, the river has seen it all—the travails of the natives, and the much later rapid occupation of the land by the Europeans. Quietly, it continues to watch as new immigrants settle in the land, scribbling yet braver stories along its banks even as frisky bass and catfish dance on its rising and ebbing waters, old willows looking on. Sometimes, I walk along the river in old town, bunches of wildflowers sprouting from the grass, breeze ruffling my hair. Always, always, I have a Huck Finn moment and I burst into a smile. Much like the legendary Mississippi, our little river, too, is an adventure, a metaphor, a treasure waiting to be unearthed, an ongoing party, a dream uninterrupted. It flows through minds, rising and retreating by turns. Now you know the other story. Never mind those post cards.