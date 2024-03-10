Poems: ‘Ageing’, ‘Fairness Creams’ And ‘Ageing Is Fun’

Ageing Is Fun

Years are being added to my life.

A doting mother and a devoted wife.

The days of hop, skip and jump have gone.

I feel breathless when I have to run.

Negativities which pierced me and hurt me before.

Are just like dust now and I sweep them out of the door.

Good and kind people who help me in need.

I cherish them and plant them in my heart

like a happiness seed.

I am ageing, I am ageing, I am getting old.

But insecurities have fallen off and I have become bold.

Grey hairs are popping up here, there and everywhere.

But no longer am I scared of weaknesses to share.

I wear clothes more for my comfort and style then fashion.

New things I do now with so much more passion.

I try to treasure every beautiful moment of time.

My hunger for goodness has gone,

now I know the good and bad rhyme.

I am ageing, I am ageing, I am becoming old.

But it is a lovely age to understand imitation from gold.

Everything is clear now, all that was vague.

I now can avoid plastic people like plague.

A new type of freedom has set in my mind.

A new type of confidence which is hard to find.

My skin is getting wrinkles and it dries up fast.

But I regurgitate and enjoy memories of the past.

With exposure and experience I am so much more refined.

Different cultures and arts attract me now as they are more defined.

I have become thirsty to learn new things every day.

I want to support and help others in my small way.

All responsibilities coming to an end.

Reaching out like a banyan root and finding new friends.

I want to make all around me happy and to them joy give.

Until death comes I want to always live.