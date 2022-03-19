Poem: Unsewn

As I close my eyes to look for you

After you refused to open yours

The red light just fades,

As the silent shrill in the head rises

Till it becomes dark and darker

Just when the hollow dark in my navel

Becomes a black hole

And flings out of my belly

This ugly black chord

Suppurating blood and slime and mud

The chord twirls and snakes around me

Sharp as a blade

And stabs and spears through my flesh

Slicing halves of me

One writhing in pain

The other, cold and blue,

Stoned, unmoved

Watching silently,

Smiling cruelly

From afar

And then

Suddenly

The chord throws together the sliced two

Together, yet unsewn, and shoving away the other

Sweating, I open my eyes

And head to make some coffee

As I sit down and hear my gulps

In between loud heart thuds

Some coffee drips from the fine cracks

Of the unsewn togethers

And as I wipe the floor

Some dark slime drips from the chord

And splashes on the floor.



(Vineeta Sharma is Associate Professor (Economics) at Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi)