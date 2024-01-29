Indian music has a unique method of setting definite times of the day and night for performing ragas. The performance of the ragas at a definite time of the day or night manipulates the daily cycle of changes that occur in our moods and emotions at different moments of the day. Ragas are supposed to show the highest aesthetic splendour at the particularly allotted hours. While some ragas are found to be very appealing in the early hours of the morning, others are more attractive in the evenings, and yet others appeal more to the senses at the midnight hour. Then there are ragas presenting their supreme splendour in the rainy season (such as raga Megh and raga Malhar), the autumn season (such as raga Basant), and the spring season (such as raga Bahar). Seasonal ragas can be sung and played any time of the day and night during the season allotted to them. The mental and emotional responses in the autumn or winter or during the rainy season are different from the spring. Scheduling playing times of ragas has a variety of advantages. It fits the mood of the raga with our mood, thus forming a fusion of body and soul.