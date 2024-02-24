Culture & Society

Love in Sonagachi: Stories of Hope and Heartbreak

Explore the intimate and poignant love stories amidst the backdrop of Sonagachi, Kolkata's Red Light District. Join us as we delve into the lives of *Renuka and *Bijli Begum, two sex workers with contrasting perspectives on love. While Renuka embraces love daily, seeking solace and joy in her relationship, Bijli Begum grapples with years of conditioning that have shaped her beliefs. Witness the resilience, vulnerability, and humanity of these women as they navigate the complexities of love in their everyday lives.