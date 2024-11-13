Joe Sacco: The Beating Heart Of Graphic Reportage

“I prefer to call myself a cartoonist,” says Sacco, whose first love remains cartooning. “I wanted to make people laugh so I got into comics and then it became more serious. My work is best described as comics journalism.” Sacco completed his BA in journalism from the University of Oregon in 1981, but he wasn’t happy to be a straight-out reporter. He doesn’t subscribe to the thinking that journalism is all about “objective reporting” because subjectivity comes into play the moment a person sets out to report. Combining his love for cartooning with his training as a reporter, he eventually managed to find a means to get as close to “human facts” as possible. His graphic novels are a way of “clawing his way to the truth”.