'I Feel Ageless': Dolly Thakore, 80

Columnist, broadcaster, theatre actor, and casting director, Dolly Thakore has donned many hats with panache accompanied by her inimitable style of short grey hair, cotton sarees, silver bangles, and a big bindi. “I have never dyed my hair. It hasn’t bothered me at least. I didn’t give a damn about what others thought or looked like. I have been what I am,” Thakore said, days ahead of her 81st birthday.

Besides her strikingly cool look, Thakore is famously remembered as a broadcaster on Doordarshan and for her performances in the classic play Vagina Monologues and Madhur Bhandarkar’s movie Page 3. She recently also released her tell-all memoir Regrets, None, recalling the highs and lows of her multifaceted career and marriage to adman Alyque Padamsee.