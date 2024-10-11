In her novel, Your Cold Hands, a sculptor obsessively makes plaster casts of women’s bodies and the character’s preoccupation with the body nudges readers to think deeply about what the body reveals and what it hides, and the elements of performance and authenticity in human relationships. One among the many startling insights the novel offers: “Life is a sheet arching over an abyss, and we live above it like masked acrobats.” In Greek Lessons, the power of speech slips away from the traumatised young heroine. Meanwhile, her teacher’s eyesight is fading. Loss and love entwine in surprising ways and the two lost characters connect—an unusual love story blooms. Han pays a tender tribute to language and intimacy in Greek Lessons while laying bare the anatomy of loss.