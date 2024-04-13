Benu: A Directly Political Magazine

These two pages are from Benu's Ashwin Issue of 1336 (October 1929). The photo on the left page is of the procession on the old Pontoon Bridge over Hooghly River (today's Howrah Bridge) carrying Jatin Das's coffin, and that on the right is of Jatin Das's body. The English message printed here is the telegram sent by the Irish political activist Mary MacSwiney, whose brother and revolutionary leader, Terence MacSwiney died in 1920, after a 74-day hunger strike at the Brixton Prison of London in protest against British policies. Benu, in fact, called Jatin Das the 'MacSwiney of India' in this issue. Photo: Soham Das

These two pages are from Benu's Ashwin Issue of 1336 (October 1929). The photo on the left page is of the procession on the old Pontoon Bridge over Hooghly River (today's Howrah Bridge) carrying Jatin Das's coffin, and that on the right is of Jatin Das's body. The English message printed here is the telegram sent by the Irish political activist Mary MacSwiney, whose brother and revolutionary leader, Terence MacSwiney died in 1920, after a 74-day hunger strike at the Brixton Prison of London in protest against British policies. Benu, in fact, called Jatin Das the 'MacSwiney of India' in this issue. Photo: Soham Das