Dhanuja learned that a life quite ordinary would not help her make any meaningful change. Thus she took a life-changing decision to do something extraordinary. Though her husband Satish had given her nothing but pain and disappointment, she always admired and loved his talent as a percussionist. She decided to organize a performance that would be extraordinary and remembered by the world. Thus, the family organized a 48-hour-long Chenda performance at Ayyankali Hall in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram city. She borrowed the money for booking the hall and arranged for a few people to attend the program. After a few hours since the program started, the hall was crowded. When the performance finished after 48 hours, Satish was in full media glare. But Dhanuja’s intention was not just to grab the attention of the local media. She wanted to create a ‘Guinness Book of World Records’ by making Satish the first percussion artist to perform continuously for 48 hours. However, apart from working hard and organizing, Dhanuja had no idea how to make it happen. Hence, the dream of a world record did not come true.