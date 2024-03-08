A Full Circle: Embracing The Grey

It was not just the emerging writer who embraced the kaftans. I was 60 and a grandmother. Grandmothers were entitled to maintain their natural appearance. Bollywood, too, made a special concession when it came to defining grandmothers. Nirupa Roy, Lalita Pawar, Leela Misra, and Durga Khote were allowed to be themselves. Besides, I thought of myself as a feminist. Feminists did not succumb to the pressure of the beauty industry. And who was the world to define the way a woman should look? I defended my choice to age gracefully and embraced the grey strands that gave me a distinguished appearance.

Not everyone was pleased with my decision. The younger offspring issued a warning. You better continue dying your hair until I am married. I refused, of course, and am I glad I did.

Unfortunately, things changed quickly once my generation discovered the joys of social media. As I made my way onto Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok (which I promptly deleted as soon as my daughter installed it on my phone), I felt a different kind of pressure creep in.

Almost overnight grandmothers became glamorous. Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, and Helen became the benchmark. I could no longer escape living up to the image of a modern grandmother. The 60s were the new 30s; I was told. Encouraged by my two daughters, I panted my way into a gym, only to return with groaning muscles and protesting joints. Defying gravity was no mean feat.

How was I to know that the worst was yet to come? The age-old image of an author was swiftly changing, too. We went from being introverted desk-dwellers to suddenly being in the spotlight. We were required to go 'live' on Instagram, share pictures of ourselves, and make public appearances at book launches, signings, and literary festivals. Our readers, agents, and publishers expected smart and glamorous authors. The days of letting our work do the talking are long gone. Now was the age of publicity. For someone who had only just discovered how to share an Instagram story, this felt like yet another challenge the world had thrown my way.