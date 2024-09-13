When Is Navratri 2024? History, Significance, And Story Behind The Festival

The Battle of Goddess Durga and Mahishasura

Of all the tales that are associated with Navratri, the best known is the fight between the Goddess Durga and the mighty demon Mahishasura. Mahishasura, with a boon from Lord Brahma, that no man could defeat him, wreaked havoc on earth and heaven. To stop his tyranny, the gods combined their powers and created Goddess Durga. Praised and equipped with divine arms, Durga contended with Mahishasura for nine days and nights, and on the tenth day of the lunar fortnight, she vanquished Mahishasura, which is known as Vijayadashami or Dussehra.