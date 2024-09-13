When Is Navratri 2024? History, Significance, And Story Behind The Festival

Among the festivals held in India, Navratri is considered to be one of the most significant since it is focused on devotion to Goddess Durga and her manifestations. Navratri in 2024 will be celebrated from Thursday, the 3rd of October to Saturday, the 12th of October. This festival lasts for nine days and includes prayers, fasting, dance, music, and other cultural activities; it is especially so in the northern and western parts of India.
While most people are familiar with the grand Sharad Navratri, celebrated in autumn, there are actually four types of Navratri observed throughout the year, each with its own unique rituals.
Sharad Navratri
Sharad Navratri is the most widely celebrated and well known among all Navratris. It falls during the lunar month of Ashwin (September-October) and marks the onset of autumn. This Navratri is considered highly auspicious and culminates in Dussehra or Vijayadashmi.
During Sharad Navratri, devotees observe fasts, perform pujas, and engage in cultural activities such as Garba and Dandiya in Gujarat, and Durga Puja in Bengal, where elaborate idols of Goddess Durga are worshipped. It is a time of devotion, celebration, and spiritual cleansing, with people seeking blessings for prosperity, health, and happiness.
Chaitra Navratri
Chaitra Navratri is observed in the spring season, during the month of Chaitra (March-April). It marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year. It coincides with Ram Navmi, the birthday of Lord Rama, which falls on the ninth day.
Magha Gupta Navratri
Magh Navratri occurs during the month of Magha (January-February). Despite its lesser popularity compared to the sharad and chaitra, it holds deep spiritual importance for those who observe it. Devotees perform rituals and pujas, particularly on the fifth day, known as Vasant Panchami, which is dedicated to Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge.
Ashada Gupt Navratri
Ashada Navvratri, also known as Gupt Navratri, is observed during the Ashada month (June-July). Unlike the other Navratris, this one is not widely known or publicly celebrated, but for those who observe it, the focus is on deep meditation, spiritual awakening, and connecting with the divine energy of the goddess.
History of Maha Navratri or Sharad Navratri
The festival is known as Navratri, which means ‘nine nights’ and has its history well rooted in the belief system of Indian culture. The festival is primarily associated with two major stories from Hindu scriptures.
The central story behind Navratri is the battle between Goddess Durga and the buffalo demon Mahishasura. Mahishasura was a powerful demon who was granted a boon by Brahma that made him invincible to any man or god. He grew arrogant and began terrorizing both heaven and earth.
The gods, unable to defeat Mahishasura, approached Goddess Durga for help. She was created by combining the powers of all the gods, and she emerged as the ultimate embodiment of feminine strength and power. Mounted on a lion and armed with divine weapons, Durga engaged Mahishasura in a fierce battle that lasted nine days and nights. On the tenth day, she finally defeated him, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.
Significance of Navratri
The festival of Navratri is very sacred in the context of Hindu religion and forms an integral part of the cultural calendar of the country. This festival is devoted to the goddess power also termed as ‘Shakti‘ The Navratri is a 9 night festival and in each night worship the goddess Durga in one of her nine forms. Each of the nine forms of Durga symbolizes different aspects of life, power, knowledge, wealth and so on.
Thus, Navratri as a festival with the sacred and great meaning and a long history of the celebration is considered one of the most significant in India. It is the festive season when people of different communities perform Pooja of Goddess Durga, victory of light over darkness, and pray for good health, Wealth and Happiness. Whether it’s through the vibrant Garba dances of Gujarat, the grand Durga Puja of Bengal, or the devotion-filled fasting and prayers observed nationwide, Navratri offers a chance for reflection, celebration, and renewal. As we approach Navratri 2024, this ancient festival continues to inspire and unite people, symbolizing strength, devotion, and the eternal victory of light over dark