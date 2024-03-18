Prahlad: The Devotee

According to Hindu scriptures, Prahlad was the son of the demon king Hiranyakashyap, who had gained immense power and was arrogant about his invincibility. Hiranyakashyap demanded that everyone in his kingdom worship him as a god, but Prahlad remained devoted to Lord Vishnu, much to his father's anger.

Hiranyakashyap subjected Prahlad to various trials and torments, but Prahlad's faith in Vishnu never wavered. One of the most famous incidents from his life is when Hiranyakashyap's sister Holika, who was immune to fire, tried to kill Prahlad by sitting with him in a blazing fire. However, due to Prahlad's pure devotion and Vishnu's protection, he emerged unharmed while Holika perished.