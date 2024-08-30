Unique Ganpati Decoration Ideas For The Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

Nothing can cheer better than flowers; they are an essential part of celebration. Flowers symbolize beauty, purity, and positivity, making them the perfect element for decoration, in the background. You only have to choose the right flower whether it be a marigold, rose, lily, or any other flower according to your choice, and here you are ready to show off the decoration.

Floral rangoli : Floral rangoli is easy to make, and you can decorate your entrance or around the idol with beautiful and colourful flowers to give it a festive tone.

Flower garlands: You can create flower garlands and hang them on the door, window and around the idol. Add fairy lights to light up the mandapa and overall decoration.

Flower backdrops: Real flowers are impressive to give a festive look, but in case you want to try something different in the background then, you might think of artificial flowers for decoration. In your busy schedule, artificial flowers will be helpful, and you won’t have to think of changing the flowers daily. You can carry on your decoration with artificial leaves and LED lights to give it a more festive look.

