Unique Budget-Friendly Rakhi Gifts Under 5000, 2000 & 1000

Raksha Bandhan is one of the beautiful festivals that solely focuses on the bond between the brothers and sisters. When selecting the right gift, it can be a really fun activity that makes people happy, yet also tiring, particularly when there are financial constraints. As your lieutenants, we’ve put together a list of splendid Rakhi gifts with spends of up to 5000, 2000 & 1000. All of these gifts are special and appropriate and will sure warm the heart of your siblings.