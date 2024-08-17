Brand Studio

Unique Budget-Friendly Rakhi Gifts Under 5000, 2000 & 1000

Choosing the perfect Rakhi gift doesn't have to break the bank. Whether your budget is under INR 2000, 1000, or 500, there are plenty of thoughtful and meaningful options available.

Unique Budget-Friendly Rakhi Gifts
Unique Budget-Friendly Rakhi Gifts
info_icon

Raksha Bandhan is one of the beautiful festivals that solely focuses on the bond between the brothers and sisters. When selecting the right gift, it can be a really fun activity that makes people happy, yet also tiring, particularly when there are financial constraints. As your lieutenants, we’ve put together a list of splendid Rakhi gifts with spends of up to 5000, 2000 & 1000. All of these gifts are special and appropriate and will sure warm the heart of your siblings.

Gifts Under INR 5000

1. Personalized Jewelry

Personalized Jewelry
info_icon

  • Description - There is no better gift than a piece of jewel that has been designed to suit one's personality. You may think of a sibling’s name or a certain date engraved on a bracelet/pendant or any other material.

  • Price - INR 4,500 - 5,000

  • Where to Buy - Giva

2. Fitness Tracker

Fitness Tracker
info_icon

  • Description - If the sibling prefers to monitor his/her health through fitness, then the most appropriate gift would be a simple fitness tracker. It assists in observing the activities done in a day, their rate of heartbeat and even the hours of sleep one has had.

  • Price - INR 3,500 - 5,000

  • Where to Buy - Noise

3. Daughter Earth Gift Set

Daughter Earth Gift Set
info_icon

  • Description – This is a luxurious skincare set for your sibling that comprises java plum, cheek tints, and sunscreen from Daughter Earth.

  • Price - INR 3,500-4,000

  • Where to buy - Daughter Earth

4. Zebronics Square Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Zebronics Square Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
info_icon

  • Description - If your sibling is a music lover then the portable Bluetooth speaker would prove to be an ideal accessory. Overall it has great sound and is portable making it a great device for use within a house or when moving from one location to another.

  • Price - INR 3,500 - 4,500

  • Where to Buy - Zebronics

Gifts Under INR 2000

1. Customized Mug

Customized Mugs
info_icon

  • Description - A personalized mug with a photo or a special message can be a simple yet heartfelt gift.

  • Price - INR 1,199-1,299

  • Where to Buy - Nutcase

2. Sling Bags

Sling Bags
info_icon

  • Description - Sling bags are the classic companions to your day & night outings.. Choose from a variety of sling bags to suit your sibling's preferences.

  • Price - INR 1,500-1,600

  • Where to Buy - Maisha by Esha

3. Photo Books

Photo Books
info_icon

  • Description - For a sibling who loves to cherish memories, a decent photo book can be a perfect gift.

  • Price - INR 1,199-1,499

  • Where to Buy - Old Giraffe

4. Chocolates and Sweets Hamper

Chocolates & Sweets Hamper
info_icon

  • Description: A box of assorted chocolates or traditional sweets can be a delightful treat for your sibling.

  • Price: INR 1,099-1,199

  • Where to Buy: Rakhi Bazaar

Gifts Under INR 1000

1. Handmade Rakhi with Sweets

Handmade Rakhi with Sweets
info_icon

  • Description: A simple but well made rakhi with a small tasty box of chocolates or other Indian sweets is a wonderful gift.

  • Price: INR 800-900

  • Where to Buy: Ambriona

2. Personalized Travel Wallet

Personalized Travel Wallet
info_icon

  • Description: To suit your travel needs, they are perfect for keeping your passport, currency & tickets together in one safe place.’

  • Price: INR 600-700

  • Where to Buy: The Messy Corner

3. Caramel Popcorn & Chill Gift Kit by Plum BodyLovin'

Caramel Popcorn & Chill Gift Kit
info_icon

  • Description: SLS-Free Body Wash, Non-Greasy Hand Cream, and Long-Lasting Scented Candle with a Warm Caramel Fragrance in Unique Popcorn Tub Packaging - An Ideal Gift Option.

  • Price: INR 600-700

  • Where to Buy: Plum goodness

4. Lavender Plant in a Cute Pot

Lavender Plant
info_icon

  • Description: A small indoor plant in a cute, decorative pot can add a touch of greenery to your sibling's space and is a thoughtful, eco-friendly gift.

  • Price: INR 500-700 INR

  • Where to Buy: Pure home and living

5. Kimirica Gift Sets

Kimirica Gift Sets
info_icon

  • Description: A luxurious skincare set for your sibling that comprises Bathing bar, hand cream, body wash, body lotion and bath salt.

  • Price: INR 700-1000 INR

  • Where to Buy: kimirica

Conclusion

Choosing the perfect Rakhi gift doesn't have to break the bank. Whether your budget is under INR 2000, 1000, or 500, there are plenty of thoughtful and meaningful options available. Personalization adds a special touch to any gift, making it more memorable. This Raksha Bandhan, show your sibling how much you care with a gift that suits their personality and your budget.

Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. The Root Debate: Can Joe Surpass Sachin Tendulkar, And What About Other Fabs - Stats
  2. Birmingham Phoenix Vs Southern Brave, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Men's Eliminator
  3. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan Hits Rampaging Ton On Return To Red-Ball Cricket
  4. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test Preview: Pakistan Likely To Deploy Pace Attack Against Bangladesh Amid Weather Concerns
  5. MS Dhoni To Play As Uncapped Player For CSK In IPL 2025? BCCI Might Bring Back Old Rule: Report
Football News
  1. Man United Vs Fulham: Red Devils Start Off With A Win - In Pics
  2. Ulm 0-4 Bayern Munich: Thomas Muller's Double Helps Vincent Kompany Make Winning Start
  3. Le Havre 1-4 Paris-Saint-Germain: Les Parisiens Start Title Defence Emphatic Late Win
  4. Manchester United 1-0 Fulham: Joshua Zirkzee The Hero On Red Devils Debut
  5. Pressure – What Pressure? Manchester United New Boy Joshua Zirkzee Shrugs Off Debut Nerves
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Woman Injuries Man's Private Parts With Metal Spatula For Indecent Behaviour
  2. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: IMA Strike Underway; Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Reaches CBI Office
  3. UP: Teen Girl Raped By School Teacher, Dies After Months Of Treatment
  4. Gurugram, Noida Malls Receive Bomb Threats; Police, Bomb Squad At Site
  5. Kedarnath Trek Route, Damaged By Landslides, Repaired; Reopened For Pilgrims
Entertainment News
  1. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  2. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  3. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  5. Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024 Full Winners List: '12th Fail' Bags Best Film, Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor Award
US News
  1. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  2. Taylor Swift Stuns In New 'Midnights' Bodysuit At London's Wembley Stadium, Sparks Fan Frenzy And Theories
  3. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  4. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
World News
  1. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  2. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  3. French Pilot Dies After Jet Crashes Into Sea During Airshow | On Cam
  4. Wars, A Mockery Of The Freedoms For Which They Are Fought
  5. Ukrainian Officials Urge Civilians To Evacuate Eastern City Of Pokrovsk As Russian Troops Close In
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  2. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: IMA Strike Underway; Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Reaches CBI Office
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  4. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  5. Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know