Unique Budget-Friendly Rakhi Gifts Under 5000, 2000 & 1000

Raksha Bandhan is one of the beautiful festivals that solely focuses on the bond between the brothers and sisters. When selecting the right gift, it can be a really fun activity that makes people happy, yet also tiring, particularly when there are financial constraints. As your lieutenants, we’ve put together a list of splendid Rakhi gifts with spends of up to 5000, 2000 & 1000. All of these gifts are special and appropriate and will sure warm the heart of your siblings.
Gifts Under INR 5000
1. Personalized Jewelry
Description - There is no better gift than a piece of jewel that has been designed to suit one's personality. You may think of a sibling’s name or a certain date engraved on a bracelet/pendant or any other material.
Price - INR 4,500 - 5,000
Where to Buy - Giva
2. Fitness Tracker
Description - If the sibling prefers to monitor his/her health through fitness, then the most appropriate gift would be a simple fitness tracker. It assists in observing the activities done in a day, their rate of heartbeat and even the hours of sleep one has had.
Price - INR 3,500 - 5,000
Where to Buy - Noise
3. Daughter Earth Gift Set
Description – This is a luxurious skincare set for your sibling that comprises java plum, cheek tints, and sunscreen from Daughter Earth.
Price - INR 3,500-4,000
Where to buy - Daughter Earth
4. Zebronics Square Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Description - If your sibling is a music lover then the portable Bluetooth speaker would prove to be an ideal accessory. Overall it has great sound and is portable making it a great device for use within a house or when moving from one location to another.
Price - INR 3,500 - 4,500
Where to Buy - Zebronics
Gifts Under INR 2000
1. Customized Mug
Description - A personalized mug with a photo or a special message can be a simple yet heartfelt gift.
Price - INR 1,199-1,299
Where to Buy - Nutcase
2. Sling Bags
Description - Sling bags are the classic companions to your day & night outings.. Choose from a variety of sling bags to suit your sibling's preferences.
Price - INR 1,500-1,600
Where to Buy - Maisha by Esha
3. Photo Books
Description - For a sibling who loves to cherish memories, a decent photo book can be a perfect gift.
Price - INR 1,199-1,499
Where to Buy - Old Giraffe
4. Chocolates and Sweets Hamper
Description: A box of assorted chocolates or traditional sweets can be a delightful treat for your sibling.
Price: INR 1,099-1,199
Where to Buy: Rakhi Bazaar
Gifts Under INR 1000
1. Handmade Rakhi with Sweets
Description: A simple but well made rakhi with a small tasty box of chocolates or other Indian sweets is a wonderful gift.
Price: INR 800-900
Where to Buy: Ambriona
2. Personalized Travel Wallet
Description: To suit your travel needs, they are perfect for keeping your passport, currency & tickets together in one safe place.’
Price: INR 600-700
Where to Buy: The Messy Corner
3. Caramel Popcorn & Chill Gift Kit by Plum BodyLovin'
Description: SLS-Free Body Wash, Non-Greasy Hand Cream, and Long-Lasting Scented Candle with a Warm Caramel Fragrance in Unique Popcorn Tub Packaging - An Ideal Gift Option.
Price: INR 600-700
Where to Buy: Plum goodness
4. Lavender Plant in a Cute Pot
Description: A small indoor plant in a cute, decorative pot can add a touch of greenery to your sibling's space and is a thoughtful, eco-friendly gift.
Price: INR 500-700 INR
Where to Buy: Pure home and living
5. Kimirica Gift Sets
Description: A luxurious skincare set for your sibling that comprises Bathing bar, hand cream, body wash, body lotion and bath salt.
Price: INR 700-1000 INR
Where to Buy: kimirica
Conclusion
Choosing the perfect Rakhi gift doesn't have to break the bank. Whether your budget is under INR 2000, 1000, or 500, there are plenty of thoughtful and meaningful options available. Personalization adds a special touch to any gift, making it more memorable. This Raksha Bandhan, show your sibling how much you care with a gift that suits their personality and your budget.
Happy Raksha Bandhan!