Ramadan is a special time for Muslims. It all started a long time ago when the Prophet Muhammad received messages from Allah, through an angel named Gabriel. These messages were later written down in the Quran, the holy book of Islam. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and it marks the time when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad. This year, in 2024, it is estimated that Ramadan will begin on March 12th and end on April 11.
During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, abstaining from food, drink, smoking, and other physical needs (sexual activities). Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which are the core beliefs and practices that shape a Muslim's faith and actions. The fast is meant to promote self-discipline, spiritual growth, and empathy for those who are less fortunate. It is also a time for Muslims to reflect on their relationship with the almighty Allah and strengthen their devotion through prayer, recitation of the Quran, and acts of charity.
What does fasting mean for Muslims?
Fasting means no eating or drinking (even water) during daylight hours from Suhoor to Iftar. In Islam, fasting is divided into two categories: obligatory fasting and voluntary fasting, also known as Sunnah fasting. Obligatory fasting, during Ramadan, is mandatory for healthy adult Muslims.
On the other hand, voluntary fasting is not required but highly encouraged. It's based on the example set by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and can be done at any time outside of Ramadan. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) practiced voluntary fasting throughout his life, and his followers continue to do so to honor his teachings and deepen their spiritual connection with Allah.
Fasting during Ramadan is a fundamental obligation for Muslims, as stated in the Quran in Surah Al-Baqarah, verse 183. The verse emphasizes “O you who have attained faith! Fasting is ordained for you as it was ordained for those before you so that you might remain conscious of Allah"
Who should fast?
Fasting during the month of Ramadan is obligatory upon every Muslim, whether male or female, who meets the following criteria:
a) To be mentally and physically fit, which means to be sane and able.
b) To be of full age, the age of puberty and discretion, which is normally about fourteen.
c) To be resident, not to be traveling (on a journey of about 50 miles or more).
d) In case of women, to be free from menstruation (hayd) and post-birth bleeding (nifas).
Those exempted from fasting
a) The insane
b) Children under the age of puberty
c) The elderly and the chronically ill for whom
fasting is unbearable. (A person, in this category, is required to feed one poor person for every day he does not fast in Ramadan).
d) Pregnant women and nursing mothers who fear that fasting may endanger their lives or health, or those of their fetuses or babies.
Sunnan (desirable acts) of fasting
a) To take a night meal (Suhoor) as close to the
time of Fajr as possible.
b) To break the fast as soon as one is sure that the sun has set.
c) To say the dua’ that the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) used to say at Iftar
(the time one breaks one's fast).
d) To avoid any act that is contradictory to fasting.
What invalidates the Fast ?
1. Actions that break the fast and require only qada' (making up for missed days of fasting in Ramadan) include:
a) Eating or drinking,
b) Deliberately inducing vomiting,
c) The onset of menstruation or post-delivery bleeding,
d) Ejaculation due to reasons other than sexual intercourse or wet dreams.
2. However, if someone engages in sexual intercourse during fasting, it breaks the fast and requires both qada' (making up for missed days) and kaffarah (expiation). The kaffarah involves feeding 60 needy people one meal each is required as compensation.