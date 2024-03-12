During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, abstaining from food, drink, smoking, and other physical needs (sexual activities). Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which are the core beliefs and practices that shape a Muslim's faith and actions. The fast is meant to promote self-discipline, spiritual growth, and empathy for those who are less fortunate. It is also a time for Muslims to reflect on their relationship with the almighty Allah and strengthen their devotion through prayer, recitation of the Quran, and acts of charity.