Ugadi 2024 | 5 Ugadi Dishes to try at home

Chalimidi is a delicacy that is adored and is a staple of South Indian cuisine, particularly in the areas in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, particularly during celebrations such as Ugadi or Sankranti. Ugadi is a delicacy that has been passed down from generation to generation. It is served in households at auspicious times like Sri Rama the Navami festival as well as baby showers. They serve as a symbol of the long-lasting love and generosity of Andhra families. Made with just jaggery, rice (or powdered sugar) as well as ghee it expresses the spirit of South Indian sweets. The technique of creating the ideal consistency of jaggery syrup takes patience and talent to make each batch of Chalimidi. In addition to its delicious appeal, Chalimidi holds spiritual significance since it is served in the form of ‘prasad’ at festivals.