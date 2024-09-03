Brand Studio

Top 5 Malayali Eateries In Delhi To Visit During Onam

If you are in Delhi and want to immerse yourself in the authentic flavors of Kerala during Onam, here are the top five Malayali eateries to visit.

Malayali Eateries In Delhi
Malayali Eateries In Delhi
info_icon

Onam is a harvest festival in the South Indian state of Kerala that is celebrated with lots of fun and gaiety throughout the country. One of the most cherished aspects of this festival is the traditional Onam Sadhya, a feast that includes an array of delicious dishes served on a banana leaf. If you are in Delhi and want to immerse yourself in the authentic flavors of Kerala during Onam, here are the top five Malayali eateries to visit.

1. Kerala Bhawan

Kerala Bhawan
info_icon

  • Location: Jantar Mantar Road, Connaught Place, Delhi

  • Timings: 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM (times may vary)

  • Phone: 0471 233 6576

Kerala Bhawan is a haven for those craving authentic Kerala cuisine. This government-run canteen offers a traditional and affordable dining experience. During Onam, Kerala Bhawan serves an elaborate Onam Sadhya, featuring dishes like Avial, Thoran, and Payasam. The simplicity of the ambiance, coupled with the rich flavors of Kerala, makes it a must-visit spot for anyone looking to experience the true essence of Onam in Delhi.

2. Padmanabhan

Padmanabhan
info_icon

  • Location: Kailash Colony, Delhi

  • Timings: 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

  • Phone: 098712 00662

Nestled in the vibrant neighborhood of Kailash Colony, Padmanabhan is renowned for its authentic South Indian flavors. The restaurant is particularly famous for its Onam Sadhya, which is meticulously prepared with a variety of traditional dishes. From the tangy Sambar to the sweet and creamy Payasam, every bite at Padmanabhan is a celebration of Kerala’s rich culinary heritage. The cozy and welcoming ambiance adds to the overall dining experience, making it a perfect place to enjoy Onam with family and friends.

3. Café Athyeka

Café Athyeka
info_icon

  • Location: Sector 144, Noida

  • Timings: 08:00 AM - 11:00 PM (may vary on weekends)

  • Phone: 087002 29498

Located in the bustling area of Noida Sector 144, Café Athyeka offers a contemporary twist to traditional Kerala cuisine. The café is known for its relaxed atmosphere and a menu that blends the old with the new. During Onam, Café Athyeka serves a special Sadhya that includes both traditional and fusion dishes, appealing to those who enjoy experimenting with flavors.

4. Mahabelly

Mahabelly
info_icon

  • Location: DLF Place Mall, Saket, Delhi

  • Timings: 12:00 PM - 10:30 PM

  • Phone: 090179 06907

Mahabelly is a popular destination for authentic Kerala cuisine in Delhi, located in the bustling DLF Place Mall in Saket. The restaurant is known for its vibrant interiors and an extensive menu that showcases the best of Kerala’s culinary offerings. During Onam, Mahabelly’s Sadhya is a culinary extravaganza, featuring a wide variety of traditional dishes, all prepared with fresh ingredients and spices. The warm and lively atmosphere of the restaurant makes it a perfect spot for a festive meal with loved ones.

5. Carnatic Café

Carnatic Café
info_icon

  • Location: New Friends Colony, Delhi

  • Timings: 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Carnatic Café is a beloved spot for South Indian cuisine enthusiasts in Delhi. Known for its minimalistic decor and focus on traditional flavors, the café offers a special Sadhya that is both authentic and delightful. The dishes are prepared with care, ensuring that each item on the banana leaf is a true representation of Kerala’s rich culinary tradition.

These are the top five South Indian eateries in Delhi where one can get a delightful glimpse of the Kerala culinary delights more so when the festive season of Onam is around the corner. Whether you are a Keralite missing home or a food enthusiast eager to explore new tastes, these places provide an authentic and heartwarming culinary journey.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rahul Dravid Set To Return To Rajasthan Royals As Head Coach, Sangakkara To Stay As Director
  2. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Squads, Groups, Schedule, Fixtures, How To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan Drop To 8th Place After Series Loss Against Bangladesh
  4. Australia's Tour Of Scotland 2024, Live Streaming: Full Squads, Schedule, H2H Records
  5. World Test Championship Updated Points Table After Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Series
Football News
  1. Steve Parish 'Astounded' By Lack Of Interest In Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze
  2. India Vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Blue Tigers Play Out Goalless Draw As Manolo Marquez Era Begins - In Pics
  3. Mohun Bagan 2-2 East Bengal (3-2 Pen): Mariners Win Friendly In Shootout - In Pics
  4. India 0-0 Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup: Blue Tigers Held On Manolo Marquez's Debut
  5. Nations League: Palmer, Watkins, Foden Withdraw From Carsley's England Squad
Tennis News
  1. Frances Tiafoe Ensures American Representation In US Open Final For First Time Since 2006
  2. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Olympic Champion Zheng Qiwen To Storm Into Semis
  3. US Open 2024: Emma Navarro, Aryna Sabalenka Enter Women's Singles Semifinals - In Pics
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers On Ballot For 2025 International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev, US Open: Home Hopeful Reaches First Grand Slam Semifinal
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 04, 2024
  2. From Mithila Folk to Modern Art: Sanju Das Paints Women's Dreams and Desires
  3. Manipur: Kuki History Struggles To Break Out Of Colonial Tropes And Majoritarianism
  4. Manipur: The Heavy Burden Of Ethnic Riots On Women And Children
  5. Heroes Or Villains? Dubious Roles For Manipur's 'Mothers' And Assam Rifles in Sexual Violence Cases
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  2. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  3. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  4. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
  5. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
World News
  1. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
  2. Pope Urges Indonesia To Live Up To Promise Of 'Harmony In Diversity', Fight Extremism
  3. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
  4. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Resigns Ahead Of Expected Govt Shake-Up
  5. North Korea Flood: Authorities Execute 30 People Over Failure To Prevent Deaths, Says Report
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
  2. J&K Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Sangaldan; Rallies To Take Place To Launch Cong's Poll Campaign
  3. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel
  6. Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest
  7. Paris Paralympics Day 6: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally
  8. India At Paris Paralympics Day 7 LIVE Updates: Sachin Khilari Wins Silver In Men's Shot Put; Amisha Rawat Finishes 14th; Bhavinaben Patel Loses In QFs