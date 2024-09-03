Top 5 Malayali Eateries In Delhi To Visit During Onam

Onam is a harvest festival in the South Indian state of Kerala that is celebrated with lots of fun and gaiety throughout the country. One of the most cherished aspects of this festival is the traditional Onam Sadhya, a feast that includes an array of delicious dishes served on a banana leaf. If you are in Delhi and want to immerse yourself in the authentic flavors of Kerala during Onam, here are the top five Malayali eateries to visit.
1. Kerala Bhawan
Location: Jantar Mantar Road, Connaught Place, Delhi
Timings: 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM (times may vary)
Phone: 0471 233 6576
Kerala Bhawan is a haven for those craving authentic Kerala cuisine. This government-run canteen offers a traditional and affordable dining experience. During Onam, Kerala Bhawan serves an elaborate Onam Sadhya, featuring dishes like Avial, Thoran, and Payasam. The simplicity of the ambiance, coupled with the rich flavors of Kerala, makes it a must-visit spot for anyone looking to experience the true essence of Onam in Delhi.
2. Padmanabhan
Location: Kailash Colony, Delhi
Timings: 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Phone: 098712 00662
Nestled in the vibrant neighborhood of Kailash Colony, Padmanabhan is renowned for its authentic South Indian flavors. The restaurant is particularly famous for its Onam Sadhya, which is meticulously prepared with a variety of traditional dishes. From the tangy Sambar to the sweet and creamy Payasam, every bite at Padmanabhan is a celebration of Kerala’s rich culinary heritage. The cozy and welcoming ambiance adds to the overall dining experience, making it a perfect place to enjoy Onam with family and friends.
3. Café Athyeka
Location: Sector 144, Noida
Timings: 08:00 AM - 11:00 PM (may vary on weekends)
Phone: 087002 29498
Located in the bustling area of Noida Sector 144, Café Athyeka offers a contemporary twist to traditional Kerala cuisine. The café is known for its relaxed atmosphere and a menu that blends the old with the new. During Onam, Café Athyeka serves a special Sadhya that includes both traditional and fusion dishes, appealing to those who enjoy experimenting with flavors.
4. Mahabelly
Location: DLF Place Mall, Saket, Delhi
Timings: 12:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Phone: 090179 06907
Mahabelly is a popular destination for authentic Kerala cuisine in Delhi, located in the bustling DLF Place Mall in Saket. The restaurant is known for its vibrant interiors and an extensive menu that showcases the best of Kerala’s culinary offerings. During Onam, Mahabelly’s Sadhya is a culinary extravaganza, featuring a wide variety of traditional dishes, all prepared with fresh ingredients and spices. The warm and lively atmosphere of the restaurant makes it a perfect spot for a festive meal with loved ones.
5. Carnatic Café
Location: New Friends Colony, Delhi
Timings: 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Carnatic Café is a beloved spot for South Indian cuisine enthusiasts in Delhi. Known for its minimalistic decor and focus on traditional flavors, the café offers a special Sadhya that is both authentic and delightful. The dishes are prepared with care, ensuring that each item on the banana leaf is a true representation of Kerala’s rich culinary tradition.
These are the top five South Indian eateries in Delhi where one can get a delightful glimpse of the Kerala culinary delights more so when the festive season of Onam is around the corner. Whether you are a Keralite missing home or a food enthusiast eager to explore new tastes, these places provide an authentic and heartwarming culinary journey.