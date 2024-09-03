Top 5 Malayali Eateries In Delhi To Visit During Onam

Location : New Friends Colony, Delhi

Timings: 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Carnatic Café is a beloved spot for South Indian cuisine enthusiasts in Delhi. Known for its minimalistic decor and focus on traditional flavors, the café offers a special Sadhya that is both authentic and delightful. The dishes are prepared with care, ensuring that each item on the banana leaf is a true representation of Kerala’s rich culinary tradition.

These are the top five South Indian eateries in Delhi where one can get a delightful glimpse of the Kerala culinary delights more so when the festive season of Onam is around the corner. Whether you are a Keralite missing home or a food enthusiast eager to explore new tastes, these places provide an authentic and heartwarming culinary journey.