Top 5 Dandiya Nights In Delhi You Can't Miss This Navratri 2024

Get ready for Delhi's Biggest Dandiya Nights 2024! Immerse yourself in the rhythm, dance, and festive spirit of this much-loved cultural event.

Top 5 Dandiya Nights In Delhi
Top 5 Dandiya Nights In Delhi
The festival of twirling and playing with dandiya sticks has almost arrived, Delhi is gearing up for one of the most anticipated cultural events—Dandiya Nights. The vibrant Dandiya night is when they witness an enthusiastic environment full of exciting energy and food and are almost dressed up in their heads with colourful attire and dandiya sticks. This year, the Dandiya night is going to be more special and more vibrant as the metro city of Delhi is offering a perfect blend of tradition, entertainment, and community spirit. Here's a look into what to expect in 2024 on Dandiya night.

Dandiya Masti

Immerse yourself in the rich culture of Gujarat, as the Gujarati community in Delhi is hosting a vibrant celebration of Dandiya night—Dandiya Masti—that will feature energetic Garba and Dandiya dance performances, accompanied by lively music and colourful costumes. You will not only get an energetic dance environment but also a wholesome experience where families can enjoy both the dance and an array of Indian delicacies from different regions. The event also features a cultural dancing event where you can win amazing prizes; even the best couple can win a coveted diamond ring and get the best couple dancers title in the event.

Location: Rajwada Palace Emerald Resort, GT Karnal Road, Ashok Vihar, Delhi

Date: 09 October -13 October, 2024

Why to attend

  • Live band Tihai from Ahmedabad.

  • Soulful Maha Aarti

  • Delicious cuisine

Pacific Dandiya Nights

Embark on playful and energetic Dandiya dance performances at Pacific Dandiya Nights in association with Actisoul, where you will witness the rich culture of Gujarat. The event will offer a three-day extravaganza, leaving attendees mesmerized and thrilled. Participants can enjoy the Dandiya night by twirling sticks in rhythmic patterns, creating a fascinating spectacle. Enjoy the atmosphere, which is filled with joy, enthusiasm, and a sense of community.

Location: Pacific Mall, NSP, Pitampura

Date: 03 October - 5th October, 2024

Why to attend

  • Delicious cuisine with a fun environment

  • Photo booth for capturing memories.

Amazing Dandiya Nights 2.0

Want to groove in the Bollywood songs and enjoy the lively traditional Indian dance ever? Then please check out the tickets for Amazing Dandiya Nights 2.0. JRB is presenting a fabulous night filled with enthusiasm, dance, and amazing people. Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of traditional Garba and Dandiya dances, surrounded by vibrant colours, food, and lively music. Let loose and celebrate the spirit of the festival with friends and family. Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience.

Location: Tayal farms and resort (Vishwas Nagar, Delhi)

Date: October 4- October 5, 2024

Why to attend

  • Live DJ performance

  • Multiple stalls for shopping and fun games

  • Delicious Indian snacks.

Jashanratri Dandiya and Garba Night

For a more cultural and traditional experience, Hermes Media is presenting Jashanratri Dandiya and Garba Nights in Delhi, featuring folk music and dance, workshops, and cultural exhibitions. A wonderful opportunity is waiting for you to experience the cultural richness of India and have a fun-filled evening with friends and family. The event will bring people from any age or background together, offering a unique opportunity to experience the vibrant spirit of Indian culture.

Location: Palm Orchard Farm and Swimming Pool, Noida

Date: 04 October -06 October 2024

Why to attend

  • Unforgettable festive vibes with a Bollywood twist

  • Handicrafts stalls, traditional food

  • Celebrity DJ performances

Dandiya Carnival

If you want to witness the unmatched energy of Navratri, then you should get your ticket for the Dandiya Carnival. Experience the vibrant spirit of Gujarat, where you will not only enjoy unlimited fun and dance but also delicious foods and cultural exhibitions. This event is perfect for those who enjoy a modern twist to the traditional Dandiya, with fusion beats, neon-lit stages, and a massive crowd of enthusiastic dancers. It's a fantastic opportunity to experience the joy and energy of this popular Indian festival.

Location: Saavariya Vatika, Sector 16, Rohini, Delhi

Date: October 5- October 6, 2024

Why to attend

  • Experience the unmatched festive environment

  • Food stalls

  • Free Dandiya sticks

Enjoy the mesmerizing atmosphere filled with energetic people, fun, games, food, and unbeatable music. Dive into the best Dandiya night environment and live it like there is no tomorrow. Embrace the festive spirit by wearing traditional attire such as lehenga choli or kurta-pajama and witness the wholesome experience. Whether you are a seasoned dancer or just someone who enjoys the festive vibe, such events provide you the perfect opportunity to connect with the community, showcase your moves, and celebrate the divine spirit of Navratri.

