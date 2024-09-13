Top 5 Dandiya Nights In Delhi You Can't Miss This Navratri 2024

If you want to witness the unmatched energy of Navratri, then you should get your ticket for the Dandiya Carnival. Experience the vibrant spirit of Gujarat, where you will not only enjoy unlimited fun and dance but also delicious foods and cultural exhibitions. This event is perfect for those who enjoy a modern twist to the traditional Dandiya, with fusion beats, neon-lit stages, and a massive crowd of enthusiastic dancers. It's a fantastic opportunity to experience the joy and energy of this popular Indian festival.

Location: Saavariya Vatika, Sector 16, Rohini, Delhi

Date: October 5- October 6, 2024

Why to attend

Experience the unmatched festive environment

Food stalls

Free Dandiya sticks

Enjoy the mesmerizing atmosphere filled with energetic people, fun, games, food, and unbeatable music. Dive into the best Dandiya night environment and live it like there is no tomorrow. Embrace the festive spirit by wearing traditional attire such as lehenga choli or kurta-pajama and witness the wholesome experience. Whether you are a seasoned dancer or just someone who enjoys the festive vibe, such events provide you the perfect opportunity to connect with the community, showcase your moves, and celebrate the divine spirit of Navratri.