Onam, or Thiruvonam, is an annual harvest festival in Kerala and is fast approaching. The vibrant festival symbolizes prosperity, unity, and cultural heritage. The 10-day celebration marks the homecoming of the mythical king Mahabali, known for his generosity and righteous government. Among several rituals and customs, Onam Sadhya holds a significant place in the hearts of the Malayali people. With the aura of the festival, the culinary scene comes alive with a range of vegetarian food. Onam Sadhya is a multi-course vegetarian feast served on a banana leaf, showcasing the rich culinary heritage of Kerala, deeply rooted in its culture and history. Let’s take a look at what Onam Sadhya is and how the feast is so important to the Keralites people.