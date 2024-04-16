The New Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir And Its Significance For Hinduism

Going to the Ram Mandir on Ram Navami is like going on a spiritual journey for devoted Hindus. When a devotee experiences the sacred deity's darshan (sight), their hearts are filled with reverence and delight as they get a concrete and meaningful opportunity to connect with Lord Rama's divine presence. With the opening of the new Ram Mandir on Ram Navami, a period of rebirth and reaffirmation of faith is marked. It serves as a reminder to followers to imitate Lord Rama's unshakable devotion to the truth, his infinite compassion, and his unwavering courage.