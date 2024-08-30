The Diverse Art Of Ganesh Idol-Making Across India | Ganesh Chaturthi Special

Ganesh Chaturthi has a great association with Maharashtra, especially with the cities of Pune and Mumbai. This has made artisans to be held in high esteem because of their tradition and mastery of this kind of work. The most famous of all is the Pen village in Maharashtra specifically known for its manufacture of ganesh idols. These idols are mostly made of clay and plaster of Paris with nice designs and bright colors depicting the Lord Ganesha. The statues from this area are believed to be some of the most majestic, huge statues that symbolize the religiosity and artistic history of the area.