The Art Of Pookkalam: Designing Floral Rangolis For Onam 2024

Among the many vibrant traditions associated with Onam, the creation of Pookkalam, a beautiful and intricate floral Rangoli, stands out as a symbol of devotion, creativity and communal harmony. The act of putting together a Pookkalam is not artistic but also a sacred one as it is an exhibition of the concept of oneness, eminent among Keralites. All the members of a family, neighbors and groups of people usually wake up early in the morning to arrange and beautify the Pookkalam. Onam starts on ‘Atham’ the first day of Onam and normally culminates on ‘Thiruvonam’, the tenth day and the Pookkalam gradually increases in size and difficulty day by day.