The Art Of Pookkalam: Designing Floral Rangolis For Onam 2024

Among the many vibrant traditions associated with Onam, the creation of Pookkalam, a beautiful and intricate floral Rangoli, stands out as a symbol of devotion, creativity and communal harmony. The act of putting together a Pookkalam is not artistic but also a sacred one as it is an exhibition of the concept of oneness, eminent among Keralites. All the members of a family, neighbors and groups of people usually wake up early in the morning to arrange and beautify the Pookkalam. Onam starts on ‘Atham’ the first day of Onam and normally culminates on ‘Thiruvonam’, the tenth day and the Pookkalam gradually increases in size and difficulty day by day.
Tale Behind Pookkalam
The word "Pookkalam" is derived from two Malayalam words: "poo" meaning flower, and "kalam," meaning artwork. Together, Pookalam translates to "floral artwork." Sometimes it’s also called “Athapookkalam”. This tradition of creating floral rangolis dates back centuries and is believed to have its roots in welcoming King Mahabali, the mythical ruler, who was tested by Lord Vishnu’s fifth avatar, and was sent to Patal Lok, but with a boon that allowed him to return to his kingdom once a year whose return to Kerala is celebrated during Onam. According to legend, King Mahabali visits his people every year during Onam, and the Pookkalam is laid out to greet and honor him.
The Design and Composition
A glimpse of Pookkalam in a household in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.
The general configuration of the Pookkalam is circular in form, symbolizing completeness and eternity. The design often starts with a simple pattern in the center, which is gradually expanded with intricate layers of floral arrangements. The selection of flowers is crucial, with vibrant hues like orange, yellow, red, and white dominating the palette. Flowers such as marigold, jasmine, hibiscus, and rose petals are commonly used, each chosen for its color, fragrance, and significance.
The symmetry and balance in pookkalam designs are of utmost importance with geometric patterns, concentric circles, and stars being popular motifs. The arrangement of flowers is done with great precision, often following traditional patterns passed down through generations. The act of designing a pookkalam requires not just artistic skills but also a deep understanding of proportion, color theory, and the symbolism of each floral element.
Symbolism Behind the Floral Design
Every element of pookalam carries a symbolic meaning, rooted in the cultural and spiritual traditions of Kerala. The circular shape of the pookkalam represents the cyclical nature of life and the eternal bond between humans and nature. The flowers used in the pookalam are not just decorative, they are offerings to the gods include Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, their sons Ganesha and Kartikeya, Lord Brahma, the fifth avatar of Lord Vishnu (Vamana) and King Mahabali, embodying purity, beauty and the transient nature of life.
The choice of colors in a Pookkalam also holds symbolic significance. Yellow, the color of marigold represents knowledge and wisdom. Red, often from hibiscus, symbolizes strength and valor. White, from jasmine, signifies purity and spirituality. Together, these colors create a visual narrative that celebrates the harmony and balance of life.
Simple and easy designs for beginners
Heart shaped Pookkalam.
Basic circular Pookkalam.
Starburst Pookkalam.
Checkerboard Pookkalam
Dot and circle Pookkalam
More than just a floral decoration, the Pookkalam is a living tradition that embodies the values of unity, creativity, and reverence for nature. As homes and public spaces across Kerala are adorned with these beautiful floral rangolis during Onam, the Pookalam serves as a vibrant reminder of the enduring cultural legacy of this beloved festival.
Stunning Pookkalam Designs Across India
A glimpse of Pookkalam design at Trivandrum Airport, Kerala.
An intricate Pookkalam design featuring Kathakali face, beautifully crafted by Poozhikunnu Poura Samithi (people's association), in front of a local shop during Onam celebrations at Poozhikunnu Junction in Trivandrum, Kerala.
A stunning Pookkalam crafted in a corporate office to celebrate the spirit of Onam in New Delhi.
A glimpse of a Pookkalam in a residential society in the South-extension area during Onam, in New Delhi.