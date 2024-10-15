Spice Up Your Bhai Dooj Menu: Creative Fusion Dishes To Wow Your Family

One of the most beloved and cherished festivals Bhai Dooj is fast approaching, and celebrates the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. Like every year, bhai used to visit their sister’s home, no matter where they were and surprise them with lots of love and precious gifts. While sisters also pray for their well-being and make delicious food or sumptuous meals for them. Traditionally, a Bhai Dooj meal is rich in flavour, representing the culture and heritage of India. However, with changing times and tastes, adding a modern twist to traditional dishes can make the festival more exciting and memorable. Fusion dishes blend the old with the new, bringing together the best of both worlds.