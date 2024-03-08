Reaching The Pinnacle Of Success

Nayanthara is an Indian film actress who predominantly appears in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. Nayanthara made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare in 2003. However, she became a household name with the variety of roles she played in her Tamil films. Her first Tamil film was Ayya, followed by Chandramukhi, in which she starred in many super hit films, including Vallavan (2006), Billa (2007), and Sri Rama Rajyam (2011), among others. After almost a year off, she returned to the big screen with the 2013 film Raja Rani, which became a box office hit. Her movies became superhits, and she ruled the box office. By 2015, she was considered the highest-paid female actor in the South Indian film industry.