Ram Navami 2024: Must Visit Temples Dedicated To Lord Rama Across India

Ram Mandir, Ayodhya

The beautiful Ram Mandir of Ayodhya, built at the birthplace of Lord Ram holds a significant place in the hearts of devotees. Attracting thousands of devotees, the temple is built in Nagara style (North Indian architecture).

Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir is all lit up to host the devotees and allow them to make a darshan of Ram Lalla. After the consecration ceremony, this year, Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) is supposed to witness the most devotees. This Ram Navami don’t forget to take the blessing of Ram Lalla to make your day.