Rakhi Gifts Under Every Budget: Spoil Your Brother This Year

If your brother is a fitness enthusiast, here is the perfect gift waiting for him: a custom gym protein shaker bottle which is an ideal gift for him. This high-quality stainless steel bottle is double-walled, and leak-proof, and comes with a whisk ball for perfect mixing, which makes it a practical gift. You can be personalized with his name or with a special message to remind him of your love and care.

Price: 900- 1500

Where to buy: Nutcase.

Sibling love is unconditional and can’t be explained in one word. This Raksha Bandhan makes your brother feel special and surprised. Pamper him and show him how much you care for and love him. While there is no ritual that only a brother can give gifts, make this day more special by valuing your relationship and finding out the best gift you want to give to your brother. This Raksha Bandhan, celebrate the unique bond you share with your brother by gifting him something special and memorable.