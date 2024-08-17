Rakhi Gifts Under Every Budget: Spoil Your Brother This Year

The sibling relationship is considered one of the purest relations in the world; the bonding and love between them are beyond words and are inexpressible. The festival Raksha Bandhan is about sacred love between brothers and sisters and a reminder of protection and responsibilities between them. The festival is celebrated after the sister ties a rakhi (thread) on the wrist of the brother’s hand, and in return, the brother gives meaningful gifts to the sisters. This Raksha Bandhan pampers your brother and surprise him with gifts.
Surprise your brother with the best gifts this Raksha Bandhan:
Gifts under 500
Customized Rudraksha Name Bracelet
If your brother is into spirituality and is a big devotee of Lord Shiva, then here is a perfect gift waiting for him. This Raksha Bandhan makes his day more special and gifts him a customized Raksha Bandhan name bracelet that reflects both love and individuality.
Price: 400-500
Colourful Quirky Coffee Mug
Surprise your brother with his favourite colourful, quirky coffee mug that is going to brighten his daily routine. You can personalized this mug with caricatures, heartfelt messages, memes, and witty slogans to make it more fun and vibrant. Whether he is a coffee lover or a tea lover, you will easily find the best coffee mug that suits his personality.
Price: 300-400
Where to buy: Flower Aura (40% off on the selected gift).
Jade Plant Terrarium in a Glass Vase
A jade plant terrarium in a glass vase is a unique gift for your brother. If your brother loves gardening or adores nature, then he is going to love it. This elegant arrangement combines the natural beauty of the resilient jade plant with the modern charm of a glass terrarium, symbolizing growth and good fortune. This vase is the perfect gift to show him love and wish for his prosperity, adding a touch of greenery to his space while reminding him of your enduring bond.
Price: 300- 400
Where to buy: FNP (50% off on the first order).
Gifts under 1000
Bella Vita Luxury Unisex Perfume Gift Set
Smelling good is important, and everyone likes to smell nice and fresh. Giving a perfect perfume gift set is going to be an ideal gift for your brother. The Bella Vita Luxury Unisex Perfume Gift Set is a versatile choice that embodies elegance and style. The gift box contains four 20-ml perfumes designed to appeal to men and women, ranging from fresh to a blend of captivating scents to convey your love.
Price: 1000-2000
Where to buy: Rakhi.Com (10% discount on the selected gift hampers).
The Charcoal Gang Grooming Kit
Who doesn't want to look clean and fresh? Well, with this Raksha Bandhan, you can make your brother groom with the Charcoal Gang Kit (Rakhi edition), which is designed to cleanse, exfoliate, and rejuvenate the skin. This combo gift contains essential charcoal-based products like body wash, shampoo, face scrub, face wash, cleansing gel, and a soap bar, plus Rakhi and Roli Chawal to make your Raksha Bandhan more special and wholesome.
Price: 1000-2000
Where to buy: The Man Company ( 50% off on selected products).
Chocolate Hampers
If your brother loves chocolates, then what could be a better gift than chocolate hampers? Make this Raksha Bandhan a bit special by adding chocolates to it. Pamper your brother and sister by offering a collection of premium chocolates, including dark, milk, and other varieties, to add a touch of elegance to your festive celebration.
Price: 1000- 1500
From where to buy: IGP (50% off on selected products).
Personalized keychain and wallet
Taking care of your brother’s necessities is important. This Raksha Bandhan gives him a unique and essential gift to remember. Opt for a wallet combo and a personalized keychain with a special message to show your love and appreciation for him. This gift is a blend of utility and sentiment.
Price: 600-850
Where to buy: Flower Aura (40% off on the selected gift).
Gifts Under 5000
Personalized Name Grey Titan Watch
Make your brother speechless, and gift him the best personalised Name Grey Titan Watch, which is going to be special and unique for him. The exquisite watch features a sleek, stylish grey design and can be customized by engraving his name on the watch, adding a heartfelt and personal touch.
Price: 3,500- 4000
Where to buy: Confetti (5% off on the order and free rakhi above 999).
Walnut Brown Urban Classic Briefcase Bag
Pamper your brother with the best Walnut Brown Urban Classic Briefcase Bag, as the gift is not only stylish but also functional. Crafted from premium materials, this elegant briefcase offers a sleek design with ample space for essentials, making it perfect for professionals on the go. Crafted with premium rich walnut brown colour leatherette and classic aesthetic, it adds a touch of sophistication, ensuring that your sibling not only carries their belongings securely but also does so with a dash of urban flair. It's perfect for carrying laptops, documents, and other essentials.
Price: 4000- 5000
Where to buy: Daily objects.
Custom gym protein shaker bottle
If your brother is a fitness enthusiast, here is the perfect gift waiting for him: a custom gym protein shaker bottle which is an ideal gift for him. This high-quality stainless steel bottle is double-walled, and leak-proof, and comes with a whisk ball for perfect mixing, which makes it a practical gift. You can be personalized with his name or with a special message to remind him of your love and care.
Price: 900- 1500
Where to buy: Nutcase.
Sibling love is unconditional and can’t be explained in one word. This Raksha Bandhan makes your brother feel special and surprised. Pamper him and show him how much you care for and love him. While there is no ritual that only a brother can give gifts, make this day more special by valuing your relationship and finding out the best gift you want to give to your brother. This Raksha Bandhan, celebrate the unique bond you share with your brother by gifting him something special and memorable.