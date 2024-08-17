Brand Studio

Rakhi Gifts Under Every Budget: Spoil Your Brother This Year

Sibling love is unconditional and can’t be explained in one word. This Raksha Bandhan makes your brother feel special and surprised. Pamper him and show him how much you care for and love him.

Rakhi Gifts Under Every Budget
Rakhi Gifts Under Every Budget
info_icon

The sibling relationship is considered one of the purest relations in the world; the bonding and love between them are beyond words and are inexpressible. The festival Raksha Bandhan is about sacred love between brothers and sisters and a reminder of protection and responsibilities between them. The festival is celebrated after the sister ties a rakhi (thread) on the wrist of the brother’s hand, and in return, the brother gives meaningful gifts to the sisters. This Raksha Bandhan pampers your brother and surprise him with gifts.

Surprise your brother with the best gifts this Raksha Bandhan:

Gifts under 500

Customized Rudraksha Name Bracelet

Customized Rudraksha Name Bracelet
info_icon

If your brother is into spirituality and is a big devotee of Lord Shiva, then here is a perfect gift waiting for him. This Raksha Bandhan makes his day more special and gifts him a customized Raksha Bandhan name bracelet that reflects both love and individuality.

Price: 400-500

Where to buy: BBD gifts

Colourful Quirky Coffee Mug

Colourful Quirky Coffee Mug
info_icon

Surprise your brother with his favourite colourful, quirky coffee mug that is going to brighten his daily routine. You can personalized this mug with caricatures, heartfelt messages, memes, and witty slogans to make it more fun and vibrant. Whether he is a coffee lover or a tea lover, you will easily find the best coffee mug that suits his personality.

  • Price: 300-400

  • Where to buy: Flower Aura (40% off on the selected gift).

Jade Plant Terrarium in a Glass Vase

Jade Plant Terrarium in a Glass Vase
info_icon

A jade plant terrarium in a glass vase is a unique gift for your brother. If your brother loves gardening or adores nature, then he is going to love it. This elegant arrangement combines the natural beauty of the resilient jade plant with the modern charm of a glass terrarium, symbolizing growth and good fortune. This vase is the perfect gift to show him love and wish for his prosperity, adding a touch of greenery to his space while reminding him of your enduring bond.

  • Price: 300- 400

  • Where to buy: FNP (50% off on the first order).

Gifts under 1000

Bella Vita Luxury Unisex Perfume Gift Set

Bella Vita Luxury Unisex Perfume Gift Set
info_icon

Smelling good is important, and everyone likes to smell nice and fresh. Giving a perfect perfume gift set is going to be an ideal gift for your brother. The Bella Vita Luxury Unisex Perfume Gift Set is a versatile choice that embodies elegance and style. The gift box contains four 20-ml perfumes designed to appeal to men and women, ranging from fresh to a blend of captivating scents to convey your love.

  • Price: 1000-2000

  • Where to buy: Rakhi.Com (10% discount on the selected gift hampers).

The Charcoal Gang Grooming Kit

The Charcoal Gang Grooming Kit
info_icon

Who doesn't want to look clean and fresh? Well, with this Raksha Bandhan, you can make your brother groom with the Charcoal Gang Kit (Rakhi edition), which is designed to cleanse, exfoliate, and rejuvenate the skin. This combo gift contains essential charcoal-based products like body wash, shampoo, face scrub, face wash, cleansing gel, and a soap bar, plus Rakhi and Roli Chawal to make your Raksha Bandhan more special and wholesome.

  • Price: 1000-2000

  • Where to buy: The Man Company ( 50% off on selected products).

Chocolate Hampers

Chocolate Hampers
info_icon

If your brother loves chocolates, then what could be a better gift than chocolate hampers? Make this Raksha Bandhan a bit special by adding chocolates to it. Pamper your brother and sister by offering a collection of premium chocolates, including dark, milk, and other varieties, to add a touch of elegance to your festive celebration.

  • Price: 1000- 1500

  • From where to buy: IGP (50% off on selected products).

Personalized keychain and wallet

Personalized keychain and wallet
info_icon

Taking care of your brother’s necessities is important. This Raksha Bandhan gives him a unique and essential gift to remember. Opt for a wallet combo and a personalized keychain with a special message to show your love and appreciation for him. This gift is a blend of utility and sentiment.

  • Price: 600-850

  • Where to buy: Flower Aura (40% off on the selected gift).

Gifts Under 5000

Personalized Name Grey Titan Watch

Personalized Name Grey Titan Watch
info_icon

Make your brother speechless, and gift him the best personalised Name Grey Titan Watch, which is going to be special and unique for him. The exquisite watch features a sleek, stylish grey design and can be customized by engraving his name on the watch, adding a heartfelt and personal touch.

  • Price: 3,500- 4000

  • Where to buy: Confetti (5% off on the order and free rakhi above 999).

Walnut Brown Urban Classic Briefcase Bag

Walnut Brown Urban Classic Briefcase Bag
info_icon

Pamper your brother with the best Walnut Brown Urban Classic Briefcase Bag, as the gift is not only stylish but also functional. Crafted from premium materials, this elegant briefcase offers a sleek design with ample space for essentials, making it perfect for professionals on the go. Crafted with premium rich walnut brown colour leatherette and classic aesthetic, it adds a touch of sophistication, ensuring that your sibling not only carries their belongings securely but also does so with a dash of urban flair. It's perfect for carrying laptops, documents, and other essentials.

Custom gym protein shaker bottle

Custom gym protein shaker bottle
info_icon

If your brother is a fitness enthusiast, here is the perfect gift waiting for him: a custom gym protein shaker bottle which is an ideal gift for him. This high-quality stainless steel bottle is double-walled, and leak-proof, and comes with a whisk ball for perfect mixing, which makes it a practical gift. You can be personalized with his name or with a special message to remind him of your love and care.

  • Price: 900- 1500

  • Where to buy: Nutcase.

Sibling love is unconditional and can’t be explained in one word. This Raksha Bandhan makes your brother feel special and surprised. Pamper him and show him how much you care for and love him. While there is no ritual that only a brother can give gifts, make this day more special by valuing your relationship and finding out the best gift you want to give to your brother. This Raksha Bandhan, celebrate the unique bond you share with your brother by gifting him something special and memorable.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. The Root Debate: Can Joe Surpass Sachin Tendulkar, And What About Other Fabs - Stats
  2. Birmingham Phoenix Vs Southern Brave, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Men's Eliminator
  3. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan Hits Rampaging Ton On Return To Red-Ball Cricket
  4. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test Preview: Pakistan Likely To Deploy Pace Attack Against Bangladesh Amid Weather Concerns
  5. MS Dhoni To Play As Uncapped Player For CSK In IPL 2025? BCCI Might Bring Back Old Rule: Report
Football News
  1. DFB Pokal: Kane On Target As Bayern Win Comfortably - In Pics
  2. Arsenal Vs Wolves: Gunners Team Up With Indian Rapper Hanumankind For A Special Promo - Watch
  3. Man United Vs Fulham: Red Devils Start Off With A Win - In Pics
  4. Ulm 0-4 Bayern Munich: Thomas Muller's Double Helps Vincent Kompany Make Winning Start
  5. Le Havre 1-4 Paris-Saint-Germain: Les Parisiens Start Title Defence Emphatic Late Win
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajasthan: Mob Vandalises Police Station In Jaipur Over Man's Death | Video
  2. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: IMA Strike Underway; Union Ministry Assures Protesting Doctors Of Their Demands Redressal
  3. 'Anti-Constitutional, Against Law': Siddaramaiah On Karnataka Governor's Prosecution Sanction Against Him
  4. Maharashtra: Woman Injuries Man's Private Parts With Metal Spatula For Indecent Behaviour
  5. UP: Teen Girl Raped By School Teacher, Dies After Months Of Treatment
Entertainment News
  1. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  2. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  3. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  5. Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024 Full Winners List: '12th Fail' Bags Best Film, Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor Award
US News
  1. McDonald's Collector's Cups Are A Huge Disappointment—Here’s Why
  2. Revealed: Matthew Perry’s Last Words Before Fatal Ketamine Injection
  3. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  4. Taylor Swift Stuns In New 'Midnights' Bodysuit At London's Wembley Stadium, Sparks Fan Frenzy And Theories
  5. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
World News
  1. McDonald's Collector's Cups Are A Huge Disappointment—Here’s Why
  2. Israel Attacks ‘Civilian Area’ In Southern Lebanon, Woman And Two Children Among 10 Killed
  3. Revealed: Matthew Perry’s Last Words Before Fatal Ketamine Injection
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  2. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: IMA Strike Underway; Union Ministry Assures Protesting Doctors Of Their Demands Redressal
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  4. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  5. Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know