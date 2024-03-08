Pruning The Business Of Fashion

Throughout her illustrious career, Leena Nair has garnered well-deserved recognition for her exceptional contributions to the corporate world. Verve magazine recognized her as one of the 50 most influential women in India, highlighting her influence in shaping gender dynamics in business. Starting with the ‘Young Woman Achiever in Business Award’ from FICCI in 2008, she received acknowledgment for her outstanding achievements at a young age. The World Human Resource Development Congress crowned her ‘Human Resource Achiever of the Year’ in 2009 for transforming HR practices. Her professional growth was sharp, and she earned the role of senior vice president of HR at Unilever, responsible for leadership and organisational development. She earned recognition as an ‘Experienced HR Professional for 2010’ by NHRD and many other prestigious awards from associations and the media industry.