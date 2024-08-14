Brand Studio

Nowruz Celebrations In India: A Deep Dive Into Goa, Mumbai, And Gujarat

Nowruz also known as the Persian New Year is among the most revered Parsi and Zoroastrian celebration festivals observed globally.

Nowruz Celebrations In India
Nowruz Celebrations In India
info_icon

Nowruz: A Brief Overview

Similarly, Nowruz, meaning ‘new day,’ is the Persian new year that overlaps with the first day of spring. The festival of Navroz or Jamshed-i-Navroz/Jamshed-i-Nowruz is named after the Persian king, Jamshed, who is credited for creating the Persian or the Shahenshahi calendar. This rite is held on the vernal equinox, – that is, approximately in the middle of the March. The festival has its background in Zoroastrianism which is one of the oldest known monotheistic religions in the world and the celebration of the festival has been in existence for more than three thousand years. It symbolizes a new beginning, regeneration and victory of good over evil, which is best illustrated during the transition from winter to spring.

Nowruz Celebrations in Goa

Goa is famous for the natural beauty of its beaches and a rich multilayered cultural background, there is a significant yet quite compact Parsi population. Thus, Nowruz in Goa is a mosaic of traditional festivities and the cultural setting of Goa state.

The entire Parsi population in Goa resides mainly in Panjim, which is the state capital town, and a few areas in Margao town of the state. However, their numbers are small, but they are assimilated into Goan society as any other group.

Nowruz Celebrations in Mumbai

Mumbai which is the financial capital of India possesses the most significant population of Parsis in India. Therefore, Nowruz is one of the most welcomed festivals in the city due to its diverse cultural background.

Largest concentration is seen in Marathi Nagari, Dadar; Colaba and Andheri among others are also Parsi populated regions. The city also has some of the oldest Parsi institutions in the form of Parsi Fire Temple (Agiary) and Parsi buildings and colonies.

Nowruz Celebrations in Gujarat

There are Parsis in other territories of India primarily in the state of Gujarat for example in cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, and Navsari. The cultural and historical backgrounds of the state give a local color to the Nowruz festival.

Most of the Parsi community in Gujarat resides in the cities like Navsari known as ‘Dharam Ni Tekri’ meaning religious hill due to the locational importance for the Parsis

Customs, Traditions, and Culture

  • Haft-Seen Table – It is the table also known as Seven S’s that forms the main part of the Nowruz table. Some of them are Sabzeh , sprouted grains for rebirth, Samanu, sweet pudding for power and Seer , garlic for medicine.

  • Fire Jashan – Another tradition that comprises religious belief and practice from the Zoroastrianism religion from the Parsis of Goa are the Fire Jashan, the prayers and offerings that are made to the sacred fire which is pure and divine.

  • Traditional Dress - On Nowruz, Parsis don traditional attire. Men wear the Dagli (a white muslin shirt) and Pagdi (turban), while women wear the Gara saree, embroidered with intricate patterns.

  • Feasting and Feasting - A lavish Nowruz feast is an integral part of the celebrations. Delicacies such as Dhansak (meat cooked with lentils) and Sali Boti (meat with potato sticks) are prepared. The Parsi love for food is evident in the elaborate meals served.

  • Social Services - It is to be noted that the Parsis residing in Gujarat are famous for their liberal and generous approaches. On this day, members of this community also give out food and clothes to those in need in the society in a process referred to as Charity.

Thus, Nowruz for the Parsis in the western states of India is not just a New Year celebration, but an occasion of communality and cultural importance. From the crowded markets of Mumbai to the beautiful villages of Goa, and the cultural historic cities of Gujarat, Nowruz unites the Parsi people in the celebration of life, rebirth, and Zarthosti culture. The customs of Nowruz and the practices that are followed are an embodiment of the spirited Parsi culture and this could very well be the reason why Nowruz as a festival is quite dear to the Parsi community and this is why it is embraced wholeheartedly.
