Young girls aged anywhere from one to ten are invited to one’s house welcomed as a representation of religious deities. The custom is to be a host to four to nine girls, each one of them being considered a form of Goddess Durga. The children are welcomed by washing their feet with milk, water, and flowers. Once they enter the place, they are respectfully served with the customary meal of the Navratri, Prashad. This meal consists of fruits, poori, halwa, chane, and coconut, accompanied by offerings and gifts. This customary meal is only consumed by the hosts and their families once the Kanya Poojan has taken place and the children have consumed their meals, a common practice in Hinduism of offering fresh food to god before consumption.