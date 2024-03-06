The main barrier is the fact that most patients are diagnosed when the cancer has already spread beyond the limits. Cultural taboos, social stigma, and the fear of being judged by others on the breast cancer topic worsen the situation by delaying women from seeking immediate medical attention. After the diagnosis, the financial burden of treatment becomes troublesome. The operation, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy cost underprivileged families a lot and force them to choose between healthcare and basic needs.

To add more, the inequality of the existing health infrastructure, the situation blows out even more. Women in rural areas do not have any possibility to get proper screening, diagnosis, and treatment. Another layer of difficulty that is being added to all this is the stigma that breast cancer brings with it. Enhancing healthcare infrastructure in rural areas and giving financial support to underprivileged patients is a necessary step. Among other interventions, the last step would be to rid the breast cancer stigma by supporting open conversations and celebrating the stories of survivors. This would enable women to take control of their health and seek intervention whenever they need to.

The Change-Makers

With each of these challenges, women from India are becoming breast cancer awareness ambassadors. The founder of Niramai , Dr. Geetha Manjunath worked on a dedicated solution to the problem of breast cancer detection to improve women's health in India.

Unlike conventional mammograms, which can be unpleasant, expensive, and even dangerous, Niramai's thermal imaging test by Dr. Manjunath, is painless, economical, and completely UV-free. The test portability also made it possible to deploy the test in mobile clinics, which enabled women who live in remote areas to be reached and that would be a challenge to get to usual screening facilities. Their partnerships with hospitals and clinics help them to make the screening process more available and cheap. They use early detection as a powerful tool to inspire women to take their health into their own hands by seeking appropriate care on time, which can be a lifesaver.

Maina Foundation was born out of love and loss. In 2006, Maina Pandit’s life was cut short by breast cancer, and her family, in response, offered all the compassion and hope they had in the world to help others. Shankar B Pandit, an award-winning poet and scholar, and her daughter Alka Shrikhande, a biochemist, decided to establish this foundation inspired by Maina’s memory and to bring about a change. The Maina Foundation organizes awareness about breast cancer all over India. They help women by stressing self-examination, detecting symptoms at early stages, and attending a doctor at the right time. Breast cancer patients often encounter financial difficulty caused by the costs of diagnostic tests, surgeries, chemotherapy, and post-operative treatments so they help these patients with financial aid as well. They guarantee that a woman never misses out on quality healthcare services due to poverty.

There are countless heroes in every corner of India. These women usually have limited funds and are without support to deal with their diagnosis. Yet, hope remains. Medical technology progress will continue to help in improving treatment methods. On this Women's Day, let's admire these warriors, not only by increasing awareness around breast cancer but also by contributing to its research and education in India.