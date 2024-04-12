Community Langar:

The core of the Baisakhi celebrations is the spirit of selfless service best represented by the tradition of Langar. Days approaching Baisakhi, the Sikh community comes together for the preparations of Langar, with immense dedication and teamwork. People donate fresh ingredients as per their capacity to contribute to acts of community service. The significance of this custom lies in the emotion of kinship that people hold while volunteering to facilitate the whole process, from the preparation of food to the cleaning the utensils. This tradition, being more than just reinforcing the value of equality and compassion between individuals, reinforces the role of shared responsibilities and caring for one another, creating an atmosphere of unity and acceptance within the community.

