Celebrating Eid in Patna (Azimabad): Heartwarming Tales of Preparations

Eid in Patna is not just a religious celebration but also a time of unity, love, and togetherness. It is a reflection of the city's ethos of inclusivity and communal harmony, where people from diverse backgrounds come together to celebrate the spirit of Eid as one community.

Eid Market in Patna
Patna, also known as Azimabad, has seen various transformations throughout its early history, such as Pataligram, Kusumpur, Patliputra, and Azimabad.

Today, as Patna continues to evolve as a ‘modern metropolis’, the celebration of Eid remains a cherished tradition that embodies the essence of unity, love, and togetherness. From the historic lanes of the Patna City to the bustling Patna Market, Khetan Market, Sabzibagh, Phulwarisharif, the spirit of Eid in Patna continues to shine brightly, weaving a tapestry of shared memories and traditions for generations to come.

It has been observed that during the reign of every Mughal ruler, all Indian festivals were celebrated with great pomp and show. However, during Aurangzeb Alamgir's rule, some festivals were subdued. The importance of Eid-ul-Fitr increased because his coronation took place around that time, during Ramadan. Aurangzeb extended the celebrations of his coronation until Eid. When the moon was sighted, Munshi Faizuddin Dehlavi describes in his book 'Bazm-e-Aakhir' that everyone, including women from the harem, concubines, princes, princesses, started offering congratulations

In 1703, Prince Azim-us-Shan, grandson of Aurangzeb, assumed the role of Governor of Patna. Prince Azim-us-Shan tried to turn Patna into a beautiful city and it was he who gave it the name ‘Azimabad’ or ‘Azeemabad’

Outlook India explored the historic alleyways of Sabzibagh,  Ashok Rajpath area, Khetan Market in the city to capture how Muslims in Azimabad prepare for Eid. 

Shahnawaz%2C%20a%20young%20peddler
Shahnawaz, a young peddler
A moment of silence in which Shahnawaz, a 14-year-old young peddler selling tiaras, talks through his gaze! A worker in a hotel and a part-time peddler tries to earn money to buy frocks for her younger sister for Eid! 

streets%20of%20Sabzibagh
streets of Sabzibagh
As evening begins to dawn, the narrow streets of Sabzibagh come to life! A glimpse of a street connecting Sabzibagh (Ashok Rajpath side) to the Nichalki sadak on the 27th day of the Ramadan, a blessed month for the Muslim and the believers alike. People seen busy in their preparations as Eid-ul-Fitr is approaching.

People%20enjoying%20Sheer%20Chai
People enjoying Sheer Chai
People enjoy the sip of Patna’s iconic Sheer Chaay or "Pink Tea," is a traditional tea beverage that originates from the Kashmir region of India. It is not just a beverage for Patnaites, it's an integral part of social gatherings, celebrations in Ramadan especially. 

Khushboo%20ji%2C%20a%20worker%20at%20a%20bakery%20shop
Khushboo ji, a worker at a bakery shop
Princess without a palace! After a long tiring day of the 27th day of the Ramadan, Khushboo ji, a worker at a bakery shop in Patna's Khetan Market breaks fast with her two princesses.

Md%20Naushad%20Ahmed%20breaking%20his%20fast
Md Naushad Ahmed breaking his fast
“Bikri toh bhaijan Allah ka fazal hai! Ramazan mein hum logon ko zyada topi pahnate hain!” says Md Naushad Ahmed, a cap seller from Patna’s Sabzibagh as he breaks his fast on the 27th day of the blessed Muslim month of Ramadan at his shop marking Eid-ul-Fitr a few days ahead. On asking about the variety of caps (topi) and the sales during Ramadan he says “bhaiya, hamare paas rampuri topi, kufi topi, dhaka topi aur kayi tarah ke hain jo hum demand pe laate hain.

A%20man%20taking%20a%20look%20at%20lachha
A man taking a look at lachha
Amidst the bustling Sabzibagh market, a man indulges in the timeless tradition of choosing the perfect lachha ahead of Eid. Lachha refers to a traditional Indian sweet delicacy made from dough that is stretched, layered, and deep-fried until crispy. Lachha is popular during festive occasions such as Eid and Diwali, and it is enjoyed as a dessert or snack.

Mohammed%20Saab%27s%20shop
Mohammed Saab's shop
Dry fruits merchant Mohammed Saab tends to his treasure trove of dried fruits, offering a taste of festive sweetness just days before Eid at Patna’s Ashok Rajpath.

Patna readies itself for Eid. The stories of individuals like Shahnawaz, Khushboo Ji, and Md Naushad Ahmed remind define the spirit of the people of Patna, as they prepare for Eid with determination and love. As we bid farewell to Ramadan and welcome Eid-ul-Fitr, let us carry forward the spirit of unity and togetherness that defines Eid in Patna.

