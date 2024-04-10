Celebrating Eid in Patna (Azimabad): Heartwarming Tales of Preparations

It has been observed that during the reign of every Mughal ruler, all Indian festivals were celebrated with great pomp and show. However, during Aurangzeb Alamgir's rule, some festivals were subdued. The importance of Eid-ul-Fitr increased because his coronation took place around that time, during Ramadan. Aurangzeb extended the celebrations of his coronation until Eid. When the moon was sighted, Munshi Faizuddin Dehlavi describes in his book 'Bazm-e-Aakhir' that everyone, including women from the harem, concubines, princes, princesses, started offering congratulations