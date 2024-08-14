Celebrate Navroz 2024 With These 6 Iconic Parsi Dishes

As the festivals are approaching, the Parsi communities are delighted to celebrate their new year, Navroz. Navroz, or Nowruz, is the most significant festival for the Parsi community. The Parsi families come together with special gifts and greetings, donning their traditional attire, to celebrate this auspicious new beginning, symbolizing rejuvenation, happiness, prosperity, and the triumph of light over darkness. The most important thing about Navroz is its traditional Parsi dishes, which reflect the rich culinary heritage of the Parsi community. In this article, let’s explore the beauty of Parsi's delightful table.