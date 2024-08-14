Brand Studio

Celebrate Navroz 2024 With These 6 Iconic Parsi Dishes

Navroz is a reminder of togetherness with a pinch of tradition, and the celebration is incomplete without delectable cuisines on the table. It is more than a New Year celebration for Parsi communities.In this article, let’s explore the beauty of Parsi's delightful table.

Iconic Parsi Dishes
Iconic Parsi Dishes
info_icon

As the festivals are approaching, the Parsi communities are delighted to celebrate their new year, Navroz. Navroz, or Nowruz, is the most significant festival for the Parsi community. The Parsi families come together with special gifts and greetings, donning their traditional attire, to celebrate this auspicious new beginning, symbolizing rejuvenation, happiness, prosperity, and the triumph of light over darkness. The most important thing about Navroz is its traditional Parsi dishes, which reflect the rich culinary heritage of the Parsi community. In this article, let’s explore the beauty of Parsi's delightful table.

Navroz dishes you must try:

Sali Boti

Sali Boti
info_icon

The traditional festival of Navroz is incomplete without Parsi delicious delicacies. One of the most important dishes of the Parsi community is Sali Boti, which is prepared with luscious pieces of mutton, cooked in tangy and aromatic gravy, seasoned with aromatic spices (cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon), along with red chilli powder, garam masala, and ginger-garlic paste. The Parsi meat dish is topped with crispy potato straws, also known as Sali. The thinly sliced and deep-fried potato sali is generally sprinkled over the meat dish just before serving.

Patra ni Macchi

Patra ni Macchi
info_icon

Patra ni Macchi holds a significant place on the Parsi plate during the Navroz celebration. As the name suggests, Patra means leaf, and Macchi denotes fish. This is a traditional meal of the Parsi community. The Parsi dish features tender, fresh fish fillets marinated in a tangy aromatic paste usually made with coconut, coriander, mint, and green chillies. The marinated fish is then wrapped in banana leaves and cooked to perfection. This elegant fish dish is appealing and worth tasting. The dish Patra ni Macchi is served with rice by the side.

Berry Pulao

Berry Pulao
info_icon

Berry Pulao is another mouth-watering dish that combines the sweetness of berries with fragrant basmati rice and aromatic spices with succulent pieces of mutton. This meal is ideal for marriage and other special occasions. The recipe is quite easy and appealing, and the preparation includes cooked rice with caramelised onions, tender meat, and spices, resulting in a delicious dish. The juicy berries add a tangy and sweet taste. Don’t forget to impress your guests with its vibrant presentation and unusual flavours.

Parsi Akoori

Parsi Akoori
info_icon

Another impressive Parsi dish is Parsi Akoori, a hearty meal that contains scrambled eggs infused with spices and herbs. The dish is mainly eaten for breakfast, but you can enjoy it anytime you want. The dish is crafted with eggs, tomatoes, onions, ginger-garlic paste, and cumin seeds that will satisfy your soul and fill your heart with its taste. This dish can be served with roti, chapati, or toasts for a heavenly treat.

Dhansak

Dhansak
info_icon

Dhansak, another cornerstone of Parsi culture, is made with goat meat, flavorful lentils, and vegetables with an array of aromatic spices, especially dhansak masala. The comforting dish is served with caramelised brown rice and a tangy salad. It is one of the must-try dishes of Parsi culture for non-vegetarians, and it is both comforting and satisfying. 

Lagan Nu Custard

Lagan Nu Custard
info_icon

Sweets add flavour to your taste buds, and it is mandatory to have desserts after eating any delicacies. Lagan Nu Custard is a luxurious dessert on the Navroz menu, made with condensed milk, sugar, eggs, custard powder, and a pinch of cardamom and nutmeg. The dish is baked until golden brown and then garnished with dry fruits, including almonds and pistachios. It is a must-try delicacy during the Parsi New Year. 

You can also these dishes on Navroz.

Jardaloo Sali Marghi

Chicken Farcha

Ravo

Parsi Sev

Doodh na Puff

Navroz is a reminder of togetherness with a pinch of tradition, and the celebration is incomplete without delectable cuisines on the table. It is more than a New Year celebration for Parsi communities. The vibrant festival is a symbol of gathering and enjoying the rich culinary heritage, with good wishes for everyone. This Navroz, enjoy a little more and experience the greatness of having a good life.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Premier League 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  2. Delhi Premier League 2024: Rishabh Pant Set To Play In Opening Match Of DPL
  3. Oval Invincibles Vs London Spirit, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Women's Eliminator Match
  4. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  5. West Indies Vs South Africa 2nd Test Toss Update: Temba Bavuma Puts Proteas To Bat First; Check Playing 11
Football News
  1. English Premier League 2024-25: Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Set For A Major Change - All You Need To Know
  2. Manchester United: Matthijs De Ligt Confident Noussair Mazraoui Relationship Will Boost Red Devils
  3. Real Betis 1-1 Girona, La Liga: A Goal To Remember For Gabriel Misehouy - Data Debrief
  4. Newcastle Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Prediction
  5. Lamine Yamal's Father Stabbed In Mataro Attack, Four Arrested
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  2. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F3 By Storm
  3. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  5. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Parts Of WB Observe 12-Hr Bandh; 4 RG Kar Hospital Doctors Summoned By CBI
  2. AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'
  3. 'Will Remain With Party': Santanu Sen On Reports Of TMC Sacking Him Over Remarks Against RG Kar Hospital
  4. In Search Of Sita's Essence Through The Works Of Folk Artists
  5. Not 'That Girl': Breaking Free From Beauty Standards
Entertainment News
  1. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry
  2. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  3. 'Stree 2' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Horror Comedy 'Paisa Vasool'
  4. Blake Lively Alleges Justin Baldoni Fat Shamed Her And 'Kissed Her For Too Long' During 'It Ends With Us' Shoot: Report
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Breaks 11-Year Paid Preview Record Of 'Chennai Express'
US News
  1. Trump Doesn't Have 'Lot Of Respect' For Kamala Harris, Says He Is 'Entitled' To Personal Attacks On Her
  2. Blue Supermoon To Peak On August 19; Is It Really Blue?
  3. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
  4. 8 Unique Cocktails Recipes You Must Try Before You Die
  5. Residents Feel ‘Trapped’ As Leicestershire Swarmed With Flies
World News
  1. Trump Doesn't Have 'Lot Of Respect' For Kamala Harris, Says He Is 'Entitled' To Personal Attacks On Her
  2. After Kursk, Ukraine Claims To Have Taken 'Full Control' Of Russian Town Sudzha
  3. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  4. Biden, Brazil President Support Redo Of Venezuela Presidential Vote
  5. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Second Large Quake To Hit Island In A Day
Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Launches 3rd And Final Flight Of SSLV-03 From Sriharikota | WATCH
  2. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  3. EC To Announce Schedule Of Assembly Elections At 3 PM Today, J&K Poll Dates Likely To Be Out
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 16, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  6. Trump Doesn't Have 'Lot Of Respect' For Kamala Harris, Says He Is 'Entitled' To Personal Attacks On Her
  7. Kolkata Rape Case: 19 Arrested Over RG Kar Medical College Vandalism
  8. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry