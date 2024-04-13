Celebrate Bohag Bihu in Guwahati: The Ultimate Shopping Guide

Music is an integral part of Bihu celebrations as traditional instruments such as the "Dhol", "Pepa," as well as the 'Gogona' and 'Sutuli' are essential. These instruments bring music and energy to festivities, bringing about an atmosphere full of joy and laughter. In Guwahati, there are authentic instruments at the local market, where expert craftsmen craft them using the utmost care. Whether you're an experienced musician or just a novice the instruments will let you immerse yourself totally in the spirit of Bihu.