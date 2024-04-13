Celebrate Bohag Bihu in Guwahati: The Ultimate Shopping Guide

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu is an occasion of celebration in Guwahati as well as Assam. The celebration is for the beginning of the spring season. It is a time to gather by dancing, music, and tasty food such as pitha, laddu and so on. It's a season of celebration with hopes for a prosperous harvest. Families share gifts, and colourful decorations are all over. Bohag Bihu is a special celebration that draws communities closer and spreads joy.
Preparations for Bohag Bihu
Getting ready for Bohag Bihu is a delightful combination of ancient traditions and contemporary celebrations. There are a few ways that you can get ready for the occasion:
Traditional Attire
The traditional Assamese clothes add to the excitement of Bihu celebrations. For women, the elegant Mekhela Chador is the perfect option, whereas men may go for the traditional "Gamosa" paired with a "Dhoti-Kurta". These clothes are made of handmade fabrics that highlight the heritage of Assam by incorporating intricate designs and vivid colours. They are readily available in choices in the local market or special stores. They will help you look your best and embrace the spirit of Bihu.
Musical Instruments
Music is an integral part of Bihu celebrations as traditional instruments such as the "Dhol", "Pepa," as well as the 'Gogona' and 'Sutuli' are essential. These instruments bring music and energy to festivities, bringing about an atmosphere full of joy and laughter. In Guwahati, there are authentic instruments at the local market, where expert craftsmen craft them using the utmost care. Whether you're an experienced musician or just a novice the instruments will let you immerse yourself totally in the spirit of Bihu.
Exploring Markets in Guwahati
Guwahati often referred to as the gateway to the northeast is a popular destination for the shoppers during Bihu festival. There are a few markets worth a visit:
Fancy Bazaar
Fancy Bazaar is bustling with excitement as Assam is getting ready for the Bohag Bihu celebrations. The bazaar is an area of activity, and people who come to shop, and take part in the many cultural celebrations that lead up to the celebration. If you're located in Guwahati, Fancy Bazaar is definitely the best place to take in the celebrations and relish the rich heritage of culture in Assam.
NEDFi Haat
Get a taste of the lively spirit of Bihu in this Biggest Pre-Rongali Bihu Celebration, which will be held by NEDFi Haat in Guwahati from the 9th of April to the 13th of April 2024. This event provides a unique chance to be immersed in the rich tradition of culture in Assam in the season of celebration. At the event, attendees are able to explore traditional Assam handmade handicrafts and attire such as high-end GI-tagged products like Eri as well as Muga silk garments.
It also includes lively entertainment with special performers and guests from the local community that showcase Assam's indigenous dance and music forms. In addition, the event is a great opportunity to support Indigenous Entrepreneurs and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from Assam which includes more than fifty entrepreneurs showing off their creative business ideas. Don't miss this chance to appreciate the joyful spirit of Bihu in NEDFi Haat!
Rongali Mela
A Rongali Mela in Guwahati is an essential part of Bihu festivities, showcasing the rich culture and festal spirit of Assam. The traditional Assamese performance fills the air with lively beats of Husori songs. The cultural exhibits in the Mela give a glimpse of Assam's rich history of textiles and sophisticated craftsmanship. The artisans proudly exhibit their works including the makhela sador as well as the traditional dhoti-kurta that is adorned with a gamosa.
Bohag Bihu is the occasion for people coming together and celebrating life. Guwahati offers an experience that caters to everyone. Whether you want some peace or a joyful experience, Bihu in Guwahati promises a unique opportunity to people in India.