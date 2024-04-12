Celebrate Baisakhi 2024: Top Events in Noida, Gurugram, Jalandhar & More!

In the spirit of Vaisakhi this year, VAISAKHI PROMO RUN for ONE RACE DAUD would like to offer runners a significant milestone on their WAY TO THE Start, one that they may be able to share with hundreds of other people. Together in partnership with the Jalandhar Running Club, the One RACE DAUD JALANDHAR' Vaisakhi Promo Run offers the chance to share an exercise run prior to the main event, in a comfortable environment. Join us and take part in a FREE and OPEN FOR ALL promotion race.