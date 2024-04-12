Celebrate Baisakhi 2024: Top Events in Noida, Gurugram, Jalandhar & More!

Welcome to the world of Baisakhi festivities! This is our guide to the most exciting events that will be happening during this very special day. Be ready for an exciting adventure filled with tradition, cultural celebration, and joy. You'll be able to experience exciting things like performances and parades that'll ensure that your Baisakhi celebration is memorable. Join us to take advantage of the most enjoyable holiday time!
Baisakhi Carnival Bhangra Night at Trippy Tequila, Noida
Are you ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of Baisakhi? Head to in Noida on April 13th for an evening filled with music, dance, and festivities!
Here's what you can expect:
Live Bhangra Group Performance: Get fascinated by the energetic dance moves and explosive rhythms of the live Bhangra group on the stage.
DJ Spinning Punjabi Tracks: Make sure to keep the party going by having their DJ spin up the latest Punjabi tracks throughout the night.
A colourful Baisakhi-themed decor: You'll be able to immerse your senses in the ambience of Baisakhi through vibrant decor featuring floral designs as well as Baisakhi designs.
Eye-catching Kite Display: Look upwards and marvel at the stunning spectacle of kites flying up in the air.
CO2 guns: Feel the thrill of adrenaline with exciting CO2 guns as well as cold fire effects.
Complimentary Kheer: Enjoy your palate by enjoying the tasty Kheer that is served.
Do not miss this wonderful festival of Baisakhi! Make reservations now to be part of an evening full of laughter and memories at Trippy Tequila, Noida's hottest party destination.
Venue- Trippy Tequila, UNIT NO.333 & 334, Plot NO A-2, II FLOOR, Sector 38, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301, India
Nearest Metro station - Botanical Garden
Price- ₹999
Baisakhi Utsav-2024, Gurugram
in the Arise Ethnic Village Resort for the most memorable day of celebrations for Baisakhi Utsav! You will be able to experience a day full of excitement and joy for the nation, such as Cultural Dance, DJ Night, Farm Tours, and Evening Celebrations.
Indulge in:
Welcome drink
3+3 snacks
Delightful evening hi-tea
Dinner
Enjoy the bonding of family and laughter in a comfortable and warm atmosphere. Book your tickets today and enjoy a memorable Baisakhi time with your family at Arise Ethnic Village Resort, Manesar.
Venue: Behind Park Inn Hotel Om Shanti Retreat Centre Road Patti Kawan, Bhora Kalan, Gurugram, Haryana 122413
Price: ₹900
VAISAKHI PROMO RUN for ONE RACE DAUD JALANDHAR 2024
In the spirit of Vaisakhi this year, would like to offer runners a significant milestone on their WAY TO THE Start, one that they may be able to share with hundreds of other people. Together in partnership with the Jalandhar Running Club, the One RACE DAUD JALANDHAR' Vaisakhi Promo Run offers the chance to share an exercise run prior to the main event, in a comfortable environment. Join us and take part in a FREE and OPEN FOR ALL promotion race.
Participants will be provided with:
Free One Race Training Tee T-shirt on a First Come First-Served basis.
Support for En-route and Free Hydration
Free breakfast for all
Free Race Pictures
Registration is absolutely free but must be completed. Sign up now.
Venue- Model Town, Jalandhar
Chak De!, Ghaziabad
Explore your creative side at , East Delhi Mall for a fun Sip & Paint session. Enjoy your favourite Costa Coffee beverage, and unleash your creativity in a relaxing and stimulating setting.
Others Activities
High-Energy Bhangra Urban: Be ready to groove to the latest beats and captivating performances that keep you moving!
Traditional Bhangra: Explore the force and elegance of Punjabi dance while skilled dancers display the vital tradition of Baisakhi.
Baisakhi Shop: Explore the festive foods and treats at Spotlight Events' shopping alley. From traditional dress to tasty food, there's something for all to enjoy!
Join them for a fun-filled day full of music, art, and a celebration at Costa Coffee.
Venue- East Delhi Mall, Plot No. 1, Kaushambi Rd, Anand Vihar, Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh 201001, India
Nearest Metro Station- Kaushambi metro station
Price- ₹299
Bengaluru's Biggest Baisakhi Punjabi Festival Extravaganza at White Lotus Club!
Prepare for an exciting evening with the world at , with the latest Punjabi beats and amazing performances in store for the audience! Attend the party on April 13th, for a memorable party with live performances from Karan Randhawa, the renowned DJ Hassan, and much more!
Other Activities-
Dhol setting for a lively environment.
Sound system designed for club use to provide the most immersive sound experience.
Security measures like bouncers, and CCTV.
Venue- WL Superclub, 26, Haralur Main Rd, near HP Petrol Station, Amblipura, PWD Quarters, 1st Sector, HSR Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560102, India
Price- ₹299