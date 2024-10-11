Why Global Cooperation In Space Is Key To A Better Future?

In the recent years, space exploration has grown intense between the United States and China, more accurately described as a new “space race”. During a campaign rally last weekend, Donald Trump declared that the US will “lead the world in space”, similar to a statement of his Democratic counterpart Vice President Kamala Harris. At the same time, China's President Xi Jinping stated that becoming a space power is China’s "eternal dream." This narrative brings to mind the Cold War-era space race between the US and the Soviet Union. However, framing space exploration as a race between rival superpowers ignores the importance of collaboration for the future of humanity as a crucial aspect.
The History of the Space Race
The original space race during the Cold War symbolized much more than scientific achievement. It was a geopolitical battle between the United States and the Soviet Union to prove their technological, military, and ideological superiority. Landing on the Moon was not just about human exploration; it was a display of strength. The competition led to rapid advancements in space technology but also increasing tensions between these two global powers.
Today, similar tensions can be seen as the US and China work on their separate lunar missions. Both nations aim to return humans to the Moon, advancing scientific research and laying the groundwork for future economic expansion in space. The Moon, particularly its south pole, has become a focal point for its potential to offer resources like water ice, which can be turned into oxygen, drinking water, and rocket fuel. . It also has rare earth metals and helium-3, which could be used for nuclear power.
This "lunar gold rush" could lead to conflict as countries and private companies compete for these limited resources. The idea of space mining raises the concerns about trade wars and territorial disputes, similar to historical colonial struggles on Earth. But should space really become a new battleground for international competition?
Current Efforts at Cooperation
Despite the competitive atmosphere, there are already some efforts to promote international cooperation in space exploration. The US is leading this with the Artemis Accords, which provide guidelines for exploring space and using its resources. As of this week, the Dominican Republic became the 44th country to sign these accords. On the other hand, China is working with Russia on the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), with Senegal joining this collaboration.
Although these agreements are steps toward regulating space activities, they are not legally binding and might lead to the formation of new groups of countries focused on their own governance. This reflects global power shifts and could lead to competition over which model is followed. If not managed well, this could spark conflicts on the Moon and increase geopolitical instability and military competition on Earth.
Learning from History
History shows that space exploration can also encourage international cooperation. During the Cold War, even with strong competition, the US and the Soviet Union worked together on space governance and research. A key achievement was the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which banned nuclear weapons in space and prevented countries from claiming celestial bodies like the Moon.
In 1975, the Apollo-Soyuz mission became the first international human spaceflight partnership. American and Soviet spacecraft docked in orbit, symbolizing a rare moment of cooperation during a time of intense geopolitical rivalry. This achievement proved that cooperation and diplomacy in space could build mutual trust and reduce conflicts.
More recently, NASA's International Space Station (ISS) has served as a model for peaceful coexistence in space. Astronauts from the US, Russia, and other countries have conducted over 3,000 experiments in microgravity, expanding scientific knowledge and showcasing the benefits of international teamwork. Despite political tensions on Earth, the ISS remains a powerful example of what humanity can achieve by working together.
The Risks of a Space Race
If the US and China don't find ways to work together on space governance, the results could be severe. A new space race might lead to militarization, increasing tensions both on the Moon and Earth. The competition for resources, control of landing sites, and technological superiority could easily escalate into military conflicts in space and on the ground.
Moreover, there are ethical considerations that are often ignored in the rush to explore and exploit space. The colonization of space raises questions about the impact on the environment and the potential for further inequality between nations. The absence of updated international treaties leaves a gap that could lead to exploitation and conflict
Without a framework for equitable resource sharing and environmental protection, space could become another arena where powerful nations and private corporations assert dominance at the expense of others.
Opportunities for Cooperation
The US and China could benefit from working together in space. Although the 2011 Wolf Amendment limits NASA's cooperation with China, China has recently shown interest in collaboration, such as sharing lunar rock and soil samples. This could be a first step toward building trust.
One area for cooperation is scientific research. Sharing data and resources could lead to discussions on space governance, including agreements on landing sites and establishing a lunar time zone. If a rescue mission is needed on the Moon, having compatible technology through international collaboration could save lives.
Both nations participate in the United Nations' Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS), which offers a platform for dialogue and fair policies on space exploration. While making treaties can be slow, ongoing communication is crucial to prevent conflicts and promote stability.
A Shared Future in Space
It is important for us to note that space is full of mysteries and the sole aim for space exploration should be the betterment of the society and help with the common challenges. Space exploration offers unique opportunities for advancing science, technology, and international relations. Global cooperation will only bring the odds of new discoveries and advancements in our favour.
So far, the history of space exploration shows that even in the tensest geopolitical environments, collaboration is possible. The United States and China must seize this opportunity to build a better future for humanity, both on Earth and beyond. Rather than engaging with the trivialities of a “Space Race”, which could shift the focus from the shared progress.