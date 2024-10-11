Why Global Cooperation In Space Is Key To A Better Future?

In the recent years, space exploration has grown intense between the United States and China, more accurately described as a new “space race”. During a campaign rally last weekend, Donald Trump declared that the US will “lead the world in space”, similar to a statement of his Democratic counterpart Vice President Kamala Harris. At the same time, China's President Xi Jinping stated that becoming a space power is China’s "eternal dream." This narrative brings to mind the Cold War-era space race between the US and the Soviet Union. However, framing space exploration as a race between rival superpowers ignores the importance of collaboration for the future of humanity as a crucial aspect.