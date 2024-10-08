The Psychology Of Freebies: Why People Reject Generous Offers

The Cookie Conundrum

In one of the experiments, participants were given the option to eat a free cookie. When no money was offered in addition to the cookie, twice as many people agreed to eat it. However, when payment was introduced along with the free cookie, fewer people were willing to accept the offer. Why? People began to imagine all sorts of hidden dangers. They questioned whether the cookie might be contaminated, perhaps poisoned or spat on. Others worried they’d owe the person offering the cookie a favor in return, leading to an uncomfortable sense of obligation.