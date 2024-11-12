Study Finds Human Activity May Have Already Hit 1.5°C Warming Threshold

Currently, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nations body that assesses climate science, uses data from 1850-1900 as the pre-industrial baseline, marking the onset of recorded global temperatures. Yet, researchers argue that greenhouse gas emissions and human-caused warming were rising even earlier, making the IPCC baseline potentially less accurate. Using ice core data, the researchers recalculated the relationship between global surface temperatures and carbon dioxide levels, extending their analysis to 2,000 years ago. Their results, published in Nature Geoscience, reveal that by 2023, long-term human-caused warming has already reached approximately 1.49 degrees Celsius, with an error margin of 0.11 degrees Celsius, suggesting warming likely above 1.5 degrees.