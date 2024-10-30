South Africa Paves Way For Genetically Modified Children: A New Era In Genome Editing

The Outcry and Backlash

The announcement of gene-edited babies triggered considerable backlash, with critics raising serious ethical concerns about altering the genetics of future generations. They argued that modifying embryos should be strictly limited, as it opens up complex questions about the natural inheritance of traits. Many also pointed out that the reasoning behind the gene-editing was weak, as safe and effective reproductive methods already exist to prevent genetic diseases. This made the justification for such an extreme approach appear unnecessary and flawed. Additionally, the scientist’s secretive methods and failure to engage the public in discussions were viewed as ethically troubling, given the societal importance of such research and the potential long-term impact on humanity. Public involvement and transparency are widely seen as essential steps in pursuing any scientific path with far-reaching consequences