SC Secures IIT Admission For Dalit Youth, Celebrations In UP’s Titora Village

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, emphasized the importance of not letting a talented student like Atul be left behind. The court highlighted that Atul, coming from a marginalized community and having worked hard to secure admission, should not be deprived of his education. The bench ruled that Atul must be placed in the same batch he would have joined had the fee been paid on time.