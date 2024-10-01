Blogs

SC Secures IIT Admission For Dalit Youth, Celebrations In UP’s Titora Village

As the news of the court’s decision spread across the village, the villagers were filled with joy. They celebrated by dancing to the sound of dhols, playing other musical instruments, and distributing sweets.

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India Photo: PTI
Celebrations erupted in Titora village, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh following the intervention of the Supreme Court in helping out a student getting his education. Atul Kumar, a Dalit youth, regained his seat at IIT Dhanbad, which he had lost after he missed the college deadline to pay the required fee amount. The Supreme Court, using its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, directed the institute to admit him into its BTech program.

As the news of the court’s decision spread across the village, the villagers were filled with joy. They celebrated by dancing to the sound of dhols, playing other musical instruments, and distributing sweets. Atul's mother, Rash Devi, expressed her happiness, saying, "We are very happy that the Supreme Court directed the institute to give admission to my son." Atul’s brother, Amit Kumar, also shared the family’s joy.

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, emphasized the importance of not letting a talented student like Atul be left behind. The court highlighted that Atul, coming from a marginalized community and having worked hard to secure admission, should not be deprived of his education. The bench ruled that Atul must be placed in the same batch he would have joined had the fee been paid on time.

The Supreme Court's decision was made possible by Article 142, which enables the court to issue orders to ensure justice is served. 18-year-old Atul comes from a below-poverty-line (BPL) family, where his father works as a daily wage laborer. His parents could not pay the ₹17,500 acceptance fee by the June 24 deadline, despite their best efforts to gather the funds.

To secure Atul's seat, the family sought help from multiple bodies, including the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, the Jharkhand Legal Services Authority, and even the Madras High Court. After these attempts, the Supreme Court stepped in to help, and with this ruling, Atul now has the opportunity to continue his education and pursue his dream of studying at IIT Dhanbad. 

This chance not only changes Atul’s life but also inspires hope among many other young students from marginalized communities. The ruling highlights the importance of access to education for all, regardless of their financial background. 

(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)

