Rudrapur, Mussoorie In Uttarakhand Producing Electricity And Fertilizer From Garbage

As urban populations grow, the waste generated in cities is increasing, putting a strain on municipal bodies responsible for waste disposal, cleanliness, and managing environmental pollution. Rudrapur, with 40 wards, produces around 105 to 118 metric tonnes of waste every day. To address this, the Rudrapur Municipal Corporation launched a "Waste-to-Energy" plant in November 2022 under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. This plant currently processes 30 tonnes of waste daily, generating six kilowatts of electricity and organic fertilizer named "Kalyani" from the collected garbage. While the plant can handle up to 50 tonnes of waste per day, it has so far been operating at a 30-tonne capacity.