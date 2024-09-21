R.G. Kar Incident: Junior Docs Partially Resume Duties At State-Run Hospitals In Bengal After 42 Days

The partial resumption of duties by the junior doctors in West Bengal marks a critical juncture in the ongoing protest, which has deeply impacted the state's healthcare services. While the essential and emergency services have resumed, the suspension of OPD services continues to disrupt patient care. The doctors’ continued protest reflects the unresolved tensions surrounding their demands for justice and systemic reforms. With the clock ticking on their seven-day ultimatum, it remains to be seen whether the government will meet their demands or if the state will face another prolonged strike.