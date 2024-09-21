R.G. Kar Incident: Junior Docs Partially Resume Duties At State-Run Hospitals In Bengal After 42 Days

Junior doctors have resumed duties partially at various state-run hospitals in West Bengal on Saturday morning, after a 42-day-long 'cease work' agitation. The protest followed the alleged rape and murder of an on-duty woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Doctors have rejoined their duties in essential and emergency services, but outpatient department (OPD) services remain suspended. "We have started rejoining duties today. Our colleagues have started returning to their respective departments since this morning only in essential and emergency services, but not at the OPDs. Please do not forget that this is only a partial resumption of duties," said Aniket Mahato, one of the protesting doctors.
Many junior doctors have also traveled to flood-affected districts in the state to set up 'Abhaya clinics' (medical camps), continuing their commitment to public health amid the protests.
The junior doctors have warned they will wait another seven days for their demands to be met, including justice for the deceased doctor and the removal of the state health secretary. Failure to do so will result in another round of 'cease work.'
The doctors have been protesting since August 9, the day the body of a female medic was found at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The protestors are demanding accountability from key officials, whom they accuse of involvement in the incident.
The CBI, which is leading the investigation, has arrested several people, including the former principal of RG Kar Hospital, in connection with the case.
The partial resumption of duties by the junior doctors in West Bengal marks a critical juncture in the ongoing protest, which has deeply impacted the state's healthcare services. While the essential and emergency services have resumed, the suspension of OPD services continues to disrupt patient care. The doctors’ continued protest reflects the unresolved tensions surrounding their demands for justice and systemic reforms. With the clock ticking on their seven-day ultimatum, it remains to be seen whether the government will meet their demands or if the state will face another prolonged strike.
