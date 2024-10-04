Nepal, India, And Bangladesh Sign Historic Cross-Border Electricity Trade Deal

The agreement, which had been in the works for some time, permits Nepal to supply excess electricity to Bangladesh during the rainy season, specifically from June 15 to November 15 each year. In the initial phase, Nepal will export 40 megawatts (MW) of electricity to Bangladesh, using the Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur 400 kV transmission line, that passes through Indian territory. The electricity will be measured at a metering point in Muzaffarpur, India, and the export rate has been fixed at 6.4 cents per unit. Through this deal, Nepal is projected to earn an estimated USD 9.2 million annually.