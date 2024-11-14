Most Corporate Net-Zero Pledges Fail To Meet 1.5°C Target: UN Report

Despite a 23% increase in corporate net-zero pledges since June 2023, only a few meet the high standards needed to align with the 1.5°C target, according to a new UN report released at the COP29 climate summit in Baku. The report, titled "Integrity Matters: The Hard Work Is Now," was prepared by the UN High-Level Expert Group on Net Zero Emissions Commitments of Non-State Entities and highlights the need for stronger, transparent climate actions from businesses, cities, and financial institutions to prevent global warming from exceeding 1.5°C.