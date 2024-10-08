Life Expectancy May Have Reached Its Limit: Study

Why Life Expectancy May Have Peaked

Why Life Expectancy May Have Peaked The research suggests that a natural limit to human life expectancy exists, and we may have already reached it. “We’re getting diminishing returns from life-extending technologies,” Olshansky explained, noting that aging itself is a barrier to further increases. While it may seem more common to hear of individuals living to 100, these instances remain relatively rare. In 2019, about 2% of Americans reached that milestone, compared to 5% in Japan and 9% in Hong Kong. Although the number of centenarians is expected to grow due to population increases, the percentage of people reaching 100 is likely to remain limited. Olshansky estimates fewer than 15% of women and 5% of men in most countries will live to 100.