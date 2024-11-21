Khan Market: 22nd Most Expensive High-Street Retail Location Globally

Globally, Milan's Via Monte Napoleone has emerged as the priciest retail destination, with rents of USD 2,047 per square foot annually, surpassing New York's Upper 5th Avenue, which recorded rents of USD 2,000 per square foot. This marks the first time a European street has claimed the top position in the global rankings. London’s New Bond Street follows at third place with USD 1,762 per square foot, while Paris’ Avenue des Champs Élysées and Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui round out the top five.