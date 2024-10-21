Kerala Govt Urges Centre To Amend Fireworks Rules For Thrissur Pooram Festival

One of the main issues raised by State Revenue Minister K Rajan is Condition No. 2 of the notification, which mandates that licensed magazines, the storage areas for fireworks, must be located at least 200 meters away from the display site. This is a significant increase compared to the previous regulation under the Explosive Rules of 2008, which required only a 45-meter distance. Rajan argued that this new condition is both "unnecessary" and "illogical," as it creates serious logistical challenges for conducting the fireworks display within the available space at the Thrissur Pooram festival grounds. He emphasized that such a large distance is not practical for a traditional festival that has operated successfully for years with the earlier lenient requirements.