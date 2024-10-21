Blogs

Kerala Govt Urges Centre To Amend Fireworks Rules For Thrissur Pooram Festival

Kerala govt requests amendments to new fireworks regulations by the Centre, citing concerns for the traditional display at the famous Thrissur Pooram festival.

Kerala Govt Urges Centre To Amend Fireworks Rules For Thrissur Pooram Festival
The Kerala government has voiced concerns over new regulations introduced by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry that could affect the traditional fireworks display at the iconic Thrissur Pooram festival. The Left government thinks that these regulations will hinder the smooth conduct of the festival, which is known for its big fireworks displays.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, State Revenue Minister K Rajan expressed dissatisfaction with the notification issued on October 11, stating that the changes have caused “utter disappointment” among Thrissur Pooram enthusiasts. Fireworks are an essential part of the festival, and the new rules, particularly the safety distance requirements, threaten the festival's authenticity and enjoyment.

One of the main issues raised by State Revenue Minister K Rajan is Condition No. 2 of the notification, which mandates that licensed magazines, the storage areas for fireworks, must be located at least 200 meters away from the display site. This is a significant increase compared to the previous regulation under the Explosive Rules of 2008, which required only a 45-meter distance. Rajan argued that this new condition is both "unnecessary" and "illogical," as it creates serious logistical challenges for conducting the fireworks display within the available space at the Thrissur Pooram festival grounds. He emphasized that such a large distance is not practical for a traditional festival that has operated successfully for years with the earlier lenient requirements.

Further, Condition No. 6 of the notification requires the assembly shed to be 100 meters away from the display site. Rajan pointed out that the assembly shed, which is empty during the actual display, should not need such a distance limit, as there is no practical reason to enforce this condition.

Another major issue is Condition No. 4, which specifies that spectators must be kept 100 meters away from the fireworks display area. Rajan argued that such a large distance would diminish the audience’s experience and make it harder for them to fully enjoy the spectacle. He suggested that a more reasonable distance of 50 to 70 meters would still ensure safety while preserving the festival's vibrant atmosphere.

Rajan confirmed that the state government will initiate official discussions with the Centre to resolve the issue. He added that local officials, including those from Thrissur, will also be involved in efforts to seek amendments to the controversial rules.

(This article is the reworked version of a PTI feed)

