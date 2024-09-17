Indian Men’s Team Dominates Azerbaijan; Women’s Team Triumphs Over Kazakhstan At Chess Olympiad

Gukesh has been unstoppable, claiming his fourth consecutive win in the tournament. His win against Sulemani was particularly impressive, as he capitalized on a weak middle game from his opponent, leveraging his advantageous position for a flawless victory. Arjun Erigaisi continued his winning streak, notching his fifth victory in as many games. His precise calculation in a complex endgame situation helped him overpower Mamedov. Arjun’s live rating has now surged to 2888, bringing him closer to the elite 2800 club, a feat only achieved by Viswanathan Anand among Indians.