Indian Men’s Team Dominates Azerbaijan; Women’s Team Triumphs Over Kazakhstan At Chess Olympiad

India's men’s and women’s teams are now positioned among the top contenders, with both teams looking strong heading into the final rounds of this prestigious tournament.

In a stunning display of prowess, India’s men’s chess team secured a 3-1 victory over Azerbaijan in the fifth round of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest. D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi, two in-form stars, led the charge by decisively winning their respective games against Aydin Sulemanli and Rauf Mamedov. With this victory, India maintained a clean slate, winning all five rounds and joining Vietnam, China, and Hungary in the leader's group with 10 points.

Gukesh has been unstoppable, claiming his fourth consecutive win in the tournament. His win against Sulemani was particularly impressive, as he capitalized on a weak middle game from his opponent, leveraging his advantageous position for a flawless victory. Arjun Erigaisi continued his winning streak, notching his fifth victory in as many games. His precise calculation in a complex endgame situation helped him overpower Mamedov. Arjun’s live rating has now surged to 2888, bringing him closer to the elite 2800 club, a feat only achieved by Viswanathan Anand among Indians.

Meanwhile, R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi played solid games, securing draws against Nijat Abasov and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, respectively, which ensured India’s victory. Praggnanandhaa’s performance was crucial in ensuring India stayed on top, while Gujrathi's marathon game with Mamedyarov added further resilience to the team’s success.

In other matches, Vietnam impressed with a 2.5-1.5 win over Poland, while China and Hungary secured identical victories over Spain and Ukraine. Magnus Carlsen’s Norway team is close behind with 9 points, after a 3-1 win against Turkey. Iran also sits at 9 points after a convincing 3.5-0.5 win over Canada.

The Indian women’s team also shone brightly, securing a 2.5-1.5 win against Kazakhstan, despite an initial setback. Grandmaster D Harika suffered a surprising loss to Bibisara Assaubayeva, giving Kazakhstan an early lead. Harika, who was better for most of the game, misplayed her position, leading to defeat.

However, the rest of the Indian women’s team stepped up to turn the match around. R Vaishali delivered a critical victory on board one, outwitting Meruert Kamalidenova in a tight match. Vantika Agarwal, on the fourth board, continued her strong performance with a clean win against Alua Nurman. Divya Deshmukh held her ground on the third board, securing a crucial draw against Xeniya Balabayeva. This collective effort propelled India to 10 points, joining Armenia and Mongolia at the top of the standings.

The women’s section has witnessed fierce competition, with the leaderboard shifting rapidly. In the next round, the Indian women will face Armenia, a top contender in this year’s Olympiad. Armenia halted China’s progress by winning their match 2.5-1.5, while Mongolia defeated the United States with a similar scoreline.

Gukesh and Arjun’s stellar performances have been central to the Indian team’s success, with both players dominating their opponents in style. Gukesh’s consistency and sharp middle-game play, combined with Arjun’s ability to handle complex positions with ease, make them key players for India as the tournament progresses. With six rounds remaining, the Indian men’s team looks poised to challenge for the top spot, buoyed by their flawless record so far.

For the Indian women, the resilience shown in overcoming Kazakhstan is a testament to their strength and depth. Vaishali’s tactical acumen and Vantika’s steady play have been instrumental in keeping India in contention. The next round against Armenia will be crucial in determining whether India can maintain its momentum and challenge for the title in the women’s section.

As the Chess Olympiad continues, both the men’s and women’s teams from India are in strong positions to make a deep run. With players like Gukesh, Arjun, and Vaishali leading the way, India has the talent and form needed to excel in the remaining rounds.

Key Results from Round 5

  • Open Section - India beat Azerbaijan 3-1 (D Gukesh beat Aydin Sulemanli, R Praggnanandhaa drew with Nijat Abasov, Arjun Erigaisi beat Rauf Mamedov, Vidit Gujrathi drew with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov)

  • Women’s Section - India beat Kazakhstan 2.5-1.5 (R Vaishali beat Meruert Kamalidenova, Vantika Agrawal beat Alua Nurman, Divya Deshmukh drew with Xeniya Balabayeva, D Harika lost to Bibisara Asaubayeva)

