India Prioritizes Women-Led Development: RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, while participating in the 10th conference of G20 Parliaments in Brazil, emphasized India’s shift in focus from women’s development to women-led development. Leading the Indian Parliamentary delegation, Harivansh held a bilateral meeting with the President of the Brazilian Senate on Tuesday, where both leaders reflected on the longstanding friendship and cooperation between India and Brazil, founded on shared democratic values, pluralism, and multiculturalism.
The meeting also underscored commitments to sustainable development, bolstering trade and investment, and enhancing cultural exchanges between the two countries. At the conference, themed "Promoting climate justice and sustainable development from a gender and race perspective," Harivansh highlighted India’s strides in sustainable development goals under its G20 presidency. He reiterated India’s narrative shift to women-led development and introduced the Namo Drone Didi program, which equips 15,000 self-help groups with drones to support agricultural activities, empowering rural women with advanced technology.
Harivansh also mentioned the "five nectar elements (Panchamrit)" of India's climate action and talked about the country's approach to balancing its growth and environmental sustainability by fostering inclusive development.
Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha also addressed the conference, speaking on "Fighting gender and race inequality and promoting women’s economic autonomy." He highlighted India's commitment to ending discrimination against women through a robust legal framework.
Jha mentioned the establishment of a working group on women’s empowerment under India’s G20 presidency, supporting the G20 Women's Ministerial. He outlined various government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Stand Up India, StartUp India, and the National Skill Development Mission, which have bolstered women's participation in the workforce and promoted their financial independence. Additionally, he highlighted the recent passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament, which grants 33 percent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, furthering gender equality and representation.
The 10th Conference of G20 Parliaments is a gathering where parliamentary leaders from G20 nations discuss issues central to the group's agenda, including sustainable development, climate justice, and gender equality. This conference underscores the commitment of G20 countries to tackling global challenges through parliamentary collaboration and policy innovation.
(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)