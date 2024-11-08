Blogs

India Prioritizes Women-Led Development: RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh

At G20 Parliaments conference, RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh highlights India’s commitment to women-led development.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh
RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh
info_icon

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, while participating in the 10th conference of G20 Parliaments in Brazil, emphasized India’s shift in focus from women’s development to women-led development. Leading the Indian Parliamentary delegation, Harivansh held a bilateral meeting with the President of the Brazilian Senate on Tuesday, where both leaders reflected on the longstanding friendship and cooperation between India and Brazil, founded on shared democratic values, pluralism, and multiculturalism.

The meeting also underscored commitments to sustainable development, bolstering trade and investment, and enhancing cultural exchanges between the two countries. At the conference, themed "Promoting climate justice and sustainable development from a gender and race perspective," Harivansh highlighted India’s strides in sustainable development goals under its G20 presidency. He reiterated India’s narrative shift to women-led development and introduced the Namo Drone Didi program, which equips 15,000 self-help groups with drones to support agricultural activities, empowering rural women with advanced technology.

Harivansh also mentioned the "five nectar elements (Panchamrit)" of India's climate action and talked about the country's approach to balancing its growth and environmental sustainability by fostering inclusive development. 

Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha also addressed the conference, speaking on "Fighting gender and race inequality and promoting women’s economic autonomy." He highlighted India's commitment to ending discrimination against women through a robust legal framework.

Jha mentioned the establishment of a working group on women’s empowerment under India’s G20 presidency, supporting the G20 Women's Ministerial. He outlined various government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Stand Up India, StartUp India, and the National Skill Development Mission, which have bolstered women's participation in the workforce and promoted their financial independence. Additionally, he highlighted the recent passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament, which grants 33 percent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, furthering gender equality and representation.

The 10th Conference of G20 Parliaments is a gathering where parliamentary leaders from G20 nations discuss issues central to the group's agenda, including sustainable development, climate justice, and gender equality. This conference underscores the commitment of G20 countries to tackling global challenges through parliamentary collaboration and policy innovation.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Sanju Hits 50, Surya's Solid Knock Ends As IND Reach 90/2 In 8 Overs
  2. Champions Trophy: PCB Claims No Official Information From BCCI Yet On Traveling To Pakistan
  3. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I Toss Update: South Africa Elect To Field First Against India At Kingsmead - Check Playing XIs
  4. India A Vs Australia A Day 2 Report: Rahul, Easwaran Fail As IND-A Top Order Misfires Again
  5. Champions Trophy: India To Not Travel To Pakistan; Dubai Could Be Alternate Venue - Report
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: De Jong Returns To Netherlands Squad, Depay And Ake Out
  2. Indian Super League 2024-25: Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United Share The Spoils At Sree Kanteerava
  3. Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Kanteerava Erupts As Williams Equalises| BFC 2-2 NEUFC
  4. Premier League: Ayto Replaces Edu As Arsenal Place Sporting Director On Gardening Leave
  5. Inter Miami Vs Atalanta United, MLS Playoff Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  2. Qinwen Zheng Vs Barbora Krejcikova, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  3. WTA Finals 2024: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Coco Gauff To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Iga Swiatek Shocked By Early Exit, Despite Dominating Daria Kasatkina In Riyadh
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  2. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Elections: Assam CM Alleges Bangladeshi Infiltration in Region
  2. 'No Greater Feeling..', 'Forgive If I Hurt Anyone': D Y Chandrachud's Tenure As CJI Ends On An Emotional Note
  3. Day In Pics: November 08, 2024
  4. Himachal Pradesh: Samosas For CM Sukhu Leads To CID Inquiry; BJP Calls Congress 'Laughing Stock' | Details
  5. In Photos: Preparations In Full Swing In Maharashtra Ahead Of Assembly Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  2. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  3. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
World News
  1. Europa League: Israeli Football Fans Clash With Protesters In Amsterdam
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  4. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  5. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
Latest Stories
  1. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: Check Head-To-Head Record
  2. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
  3. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  4. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 8, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  7. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
  8. WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain